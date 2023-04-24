Dog Caught Red-Handed After Cookie Goes Missing: 'Crumbs'

A dog was left with some explaining to do after being found, covered in crumbs, moments after his owner's cookie mysteriously disappeared.

Dwight is a cross between a Chihuahua and a Jack Russell terrier. He has delighted animal lovers online after a clip showing his not-so-subtle food thievery was posted to TikTok by @mynameisdwighttt.

Photos of Dwight the Chihuahua and Jack Russell terrier mix with the cookie crumbs. A video of the dog has delighted TikTok users after he was caught red-headed or, rather, crumb-snouted. Official_Dwightchi

In experiments during a 2013 study published in the scientific journal Animal Cognition, a person explicitly told a dog they were forbidden from eating some food. The human then went out of the room, leaving the animal alone with the food. Researchers repeated the experiment, varying the brightness of the lights each time. Incredibly, they found that the dogs were four times more likely to go for the food when it was dark. They were also quicker to grab the food and grabbed more of it.

As incriminating videos go, this one was takes the cake, or rather the cookie: Dwight the dog is wearing something tantamount to a beard of crumbs.

If that evidence isn't enough to convict, then Dwight's guilty expression is a dead giveaway. The dog struggles to maintain his calm under the pressure of questioning.

Dwight's owner, who asked to be referred to as simply Ellie, from Scotland, told Newsweek: "I dropped the cookie and it broke, so I put a piece of it in the trash, but he found the other piece and the pile of crumbs.

"I was laughing at him and pulled out my phone and recorded him," she added. Ellie said the video has started a trend of other dog owners sharing clips of their pets covered in cookie crumbs.

There are multiple examples of dogs showing their innate kindness for other animals and humans alike. Dogs have been known to provide comfort to young kids and also other, more anxious, canines in need of support. There are even instances of dogs saving the lives of their stricken owners. But, when it comes to food, our pets are not afraid of bending the rules or applying underhand tactics to get what they want.

Dwight came into Ellie's life by chance, or rather fate. "My mom chose a green-collar puppy on the internet but when she went to get the puppy, she accidentally picked up a puppy with a dirty blue collar that looked green, which was Dwight," she said. "We didn't realize we got the wrong pup until we were home. We are so glad we made that mistake because we have ended up with the funniest, most-loving little guy ever."

Dwight is a pretty active dog. "He loves going for walks and chasing insects. He also loves to do tricks. He's very enthusiastic," Ellie said. Yet, when a cookie became available, he shows his ruthless side. Not that anyone on TikTok was complaining.

Dwight's cookie-eating antics have earned him a pretty sizable fanbase, with many leaping to the incredibly guilty dog's defense. "Stepping in as Dwight's attorney," one joked. "The crumbs on his snoot he was holding for a friend. Is he under arrest? If not, we're leaving."

A second user wrote: "Evidence looks planted in my opinion Dwight might have a lawsuit." A third added: "Clearly this is simply crumb transfer when Dwight sniffed the biscuit. Due to this inconclusive evidence, he is not guilty."

Jokes aside, most felt the clip, if nothing else, was pretty cute. "OMG so cute," one commented, with another writing: "Why do chihuahuas always look like they're about to cry?"