Dog Siblings Comfort Anxious Mastiff Who Was Rescued From Abusive Owners

A heartwarming video has been posted online showing two dogs comforting their canine sibling as he struggles with feelings of anxiety.

The clip was shared to Reddit by Creepy-Bite-3174 and captures the difficulties faced by the pet owner's rescue dog Rex as well as the support he receives from his fellow pooch friends.

Anxiety is a very common issue among dogs. In 2020, a Finnish study published in the scientific journal Nature found that 72.5 percent of canines express some form of anxiety-related behavior.

The study, which examined the behavior of some 13,700 dogs, shows that, much like their human companions, our four-legged friends are often battling complex mental issues. Some of these issues originate from their upbringing, as is the case with Rex.

Rex's owner, who asked to be referred to as simple Ross, is the 4-year-old English/French mastiff mix's fourth owner, having adopted him when he was just 1 and a half.

"Rex has had issues in the past with abusive owners," Ross told Newsweek. "He was nearly put down for what they believed was aggression, but was actually fear and anxiety."

Ross said it is often the case that anxiety and fear among dogs can often be mistaken for aggression, but there are some key differences and symptoms to look out for.

"With Aggression the dog will be more inclined to prolong an event, and chase or attack someone," he said. "With anxiety, the dog generally wants nothing to do with whatever it's scared of and will try to get out of that situation as quickly as it can."

Rex needed the love and support of an owner who understood that difference. Fortunately, in Ross, he found a human companion who also needed someone to lean on.

"He was my first dog post divorce when I was single, so we kind of helped each other a lot," Ross said. "I have been rehabilitating him for the past 2 and a half years and he has come a really long way. He's far less anxious, and way more friendly."

His two dog siblings, Winnie and Huxley, have played their part in helping coax Rex out of his shell. Winnie, the white dog in the video, has struck up an especially close bond with the mastiff.

"Winnie is a rescue from Texas, she was found on the streets," he said. "She is deaf and sometimes relies on Rex to be her ears, and helps her understand what her people want from her."

While both his other dogs adore Rex, Ross said the mastiff had an instant connection with Winnie. "Rex was almost immediately calmer with Winnie, because she can't hear him she isn't scared when he growls," he said. "She just loves him, and he over time is less anxious around her."

The unique bond the canine trio enjoys is evident in the clip shared to Reddit in which Winnie and Huxley can be seen showering Rex with affection. Videos of this kind tend to strike a chord on social media and this one is no different, with the clip amassing over 20,000 upvotes.

"They are all so adorable," one Redditor commented, with another writing: "Rex is lucky to have his friends. So sweet." A third said: "Aww they are hyping him up" while a fourth declared: "This is the cutest thing ever."

Rex is just another example of the way in which rescue dogs who are given another chance at life can thrive and flourish in the right circumstances.

After a difficult start to life, he now lives with Ross and his wife and three kids in Rochester, New York, and there's never a dull moment, whether it's snuggles with the family or playing tug-of-war and chasing each other in the backyard.

"Rex loves walks and snuggling mostly. He's a fairly lazy guy like most mastiffs. He just wants to be close to me at all times," Ross said.

Despite the difficulties faced and the obstacles Rex has had to overcome to get here, there's a sense that Ross wouldn't change his doggie best friend for anything in the world.

"I've always said I'm really lucky to have such a cool dog," he said.

From the looks of things, Winnie and Huxley would agree.

