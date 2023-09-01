Dog Attacks Man 'Trespassing' Her Home and Rips Off His Pants in Viral Clip

A video of a dog allegedly chasing a trespasser away from the backyard of a home has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted three days ago by @penelopethegreatfurbaby and had a million views at the time of writing. The video shows footage from a Ring security camera.

A message overlaid on the clip says: "Caught on ring doorbell, man trespassing in my neighbors backyard, but their amazing fur-baby Rosie saved the Day. She deserves all the treats, belly rubs and even a big steak for dinner."

A dog in the video is seen furiously pulling on the trousers of the man as he attempts to escape over a fence.

Rosie's reaction in the latest clip is not surprising as dogs may be instinctively wired to be protective of their owners, according to an April 2020 study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One.

The study, which looked at whether dogs would release their "seemingly trapped" owners from a large box, found that the dogs released the owner more often when the owner "called for help" (the distress test) than when the owner "read aloud calmly" (the reading test).

According to the study, "dogs were as likely to release their distressed owner as to retrieve treats from inside the box, indicating that rescuing an owner may be a highly rewarding action for dogs."

The study also found that dogs displayed more stress behaviors in the distress test than in the reading test.

"This evidence of emotional contagion supports the hypothesis that rescuing the distressed owner was an empathetically-motivated prosocial behavior," the study noted.

While releasing the owner could be attributed "primarily to other motivations," the study found "multiple lines of evidence indicated that prosocial tendencies represented a significant component of the dog's motivation to rescue the owner."

The footage in the latest viral clip shows a shirtless man lying on the floor of the backyard, while holding onto the edge of a fence. The dog is seen pulling on his trousers, which stripped him down to what appears to be his boxer shorts. He later manages to break free from the dog's grip before escaping over the fence as the clip ends.

Another message overlaid on the clip says: "Our fur-babies loyal like no other" as the video ends.

Several TikTokers praised the dog in the latest post.

Gaby wrote: "We need to send Rosie treats and toys. Great job."

MsRuby said Rosie must have been thinking "Not on my watch Buddy," while Tina Flo372 wrote that Rosie must have thought "wrong house homie not today."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

