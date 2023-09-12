Pets

Dog, Aged 16, Choosing Naps in Bed Over Walks Leaves Internet in Stitches

By
Most of us prefer to sleep in whenever we can, and one dog has made clear that he feels exactly the same way.

A social media video of an elderly dog choosing to catch a few extra Zs instead of joining his owner on a walk has delighted audiences across the internet.

The viral video captures 16-year-old Butch enjoying a comfortable nap on his owner's bed, while the latter repeatedly calls him for a walk. Towards the end of the video, Butch still fails to wake up from his nap. Either that or he's feigning a deep sleep to avoid the brisk walk, which his owner suspects as she mentions his "side-eyed glance" in the post's comments section.

Dog
A stock image of a dog sleeping. A viral video of a dog sleeping while his owner keeps beckoning him to go for a walk has brought laughs online. Getty Images

The video had been captioned "the side eye at the end."

According to the organization Sleep Foundation, which researches and publishes information relating to sleep and health, the average adult dog will need between eight and 13 hours of sleep per day. For puppies, research is more limited but does suggest that younger dogs sleep 11 hours per day. An elderly dog, like Butch, is likely to need more sleep than a younger adult dog.

"Adult dogs sleep longer at night than puppies do, usually between 60 percent and 80 percent of the hours between 8PM and 8AM, depending on their surroundings and their owner's schedule,"says the Sleep Foundation website.

"However, daytime naps are still important for adult dogs, who may sleep for up to 37 percent of the day," it adds.

Sleep Foundation recommends that owners set up a sleep schedule for their dogs to help them sleep better overall throughout the night.

"Mammals have circadian rhythms that are influenced by light, so it's easier for your dog to sleep at night if it's dark or dim. It's also easier for them to sleep if they aren't being interrupted by excessive noise," says the website.

What Do the Comments Say?

@wearethebastians

The sideeye at the end 😅 #dogparents #butchtheweiner

♬ original sound - Chuck 🤍

Since it was shared to the social media account on September 7 by @WeAreTheBastians, the TikTok post has been liked by over 520,000 users and commented on more than 2,300 times. The post's comments section is brimming with TikTokers pointing out how relatable the viral moment is, with a few users beckoning Butch's owner to let him sleep a little more.

"No, let him sleep, his is old he needs a little more rest," one user wrote,

Another user joked: "Bro sleep like he work a 9 to 5 job."

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC