Internet Gushes as Sausage Dog Panics After Losing Sight of Owner on Walk

A social-media video of a sausage dog panicking in a street, after losing sight of their owner while walking without a leash has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The viral clip, which has been viewed more than 5.9 million times to date, captured the long-haired dachshund frantically searching a busy promenade in Brighton, southern England, for their owner before relaxing after locking eyes with them.

Dachshunds, also known as sausage or wiener dogs, are known to be clingy. Originating in Germany and now a popular breed in the U.S., dachshunds were bred to chase rabbits and badgers down tunnels, hence the name, which means "badger hound." They are known to forge close bonds with their family with a penchant for sitting on their owner's laps.

A sausage dog wears a striped costume outside. A viral video has showed viewers such a canine panicking after losing sight of their owner on a walk. Getty Images

Dachshunds are highly intelligent while also being loyal and devoted companions, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

"Dachshunds were bred to be an independent hunter of dangerous prey," says the AKC on its website. "They can be brave to the point of rashness, and a bit stubborn, but their endearing nature and unique look has won millions of hearts the world over."

Despite their stubborn and headstrong nature, sausage dogs form extremely close relationships with their owners and tend to latch onto one particular member of their household over others. This could explain the dachshund in the TikTok post's distress at losing sight of their owner. Sometimes, dogs who struggle to be apart from their owners are classed as having separation anxiety.

It's common for dogs to form strong attachments to their owners and siblings, and being at a distance from the key members of their household for any period of time can often cause or trigger separation anxiety. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) writes online that separation-related behavior (SRB) occurs when a dog is left alone.

"In many cases, the behavior is a result of distress," writes the RSPCA. Common signs of SRB include a dog howling or barking, peeing indoors or being destructive when left alone or kept apart from their loved ones.

The animal welfare organization recommends that dogs prone to separation anxiety be left in a stress-free environment with toys they are fond of or people they know to minimize any discomfort they may feel. Over time, and with training and persistence, separation anxiety can be reversed.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on September 6 by @beckieeaves, the TikTok post has been liked by almost 900,000 users and commented on more than 3,580 times.

"Don't ever do that to him again," one user wrote,

Another user added: "Instantly sad and think of all the ones who actually get left for good."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.