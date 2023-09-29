Does Your Dog Circle Before Lying Down? Vet Reveals Delightful Reason Why

For the dog owner who wonders why their pet turns in multiple tight circles before plopping onto their bed, experts say the answer may be as simple as it appears.

On the surface, it looks like the dog is trying to decide where to settle, and perhaps struggling to find the perfect and most comfortable spot.

But there are some who suggest there's an instinctive reason why domesticated dogs do this that dates far back to when their ancestors roamed in the wild. Experts with VCA Animal Hospitals suggested turning around in circles before lying down may have helped wild dogs scout the area around them for potential predators and keep their noses to the wind so that they could sniff for approaching threats. They said this inherited behavior could be "a form of self-preservation and protection."

Above, a black and tan Jack Russell terrier pedigree puppy is photographed lying in his bed in England, United Kingdom. Experts say dogs typically turn in circles before lying down as a way to get comfortable. Tim Graham/Getty Images

A sociologist also suggested to WagWalking.com that turning before lying down helped dogs in the wild check their chosen sleeping spot for smaller predators nearby, such as snakes.

But Dr. Christopher Pachel, a veterinarian and certified animal behavior consultant who owns the Animal Behavior Clinic in Portland, Oregon, told Newsweek he doesn't think predator scouting is the explanation for this particular habit.

"I'm familiar with the snake/predator theory for this behavior, but I'm not generally a believer of that theory, given that I don't typically observe any other threat/defense or predatory behaviors when a dog is engaging in those multiple turns before lying down," Pachel said in an email to Newsweek.

Instead, the behavior is "more likely to be associated, in my experience, with an appearance of preparing the bedding or substrate for a comfortable resting experience," Pachel said. "There may also be an 'unwinding' component to the behavior, as it is often displayed when a dog transitions from a higher-arousal awake state to lower-arousal resting."

Comfort seeking is similarly included on Pets Best Pet Health Insurance's list of reasons why dogs may circle before lying down to sleep. The company noted on its website that dogs in the wild used this process to create "the right bowl shape to fit their bodies."

Nicole Ellis, a certified professional dog trainer, also backed this theory in a February 2022 Rover.com article. The article compared dogs pawing at their beds and circling before lying down to the way humans fluff pillows and rearrange bedsheets before going to sleep. By turning around in circles, dogs are "making a bed, working out their blankets, and getting comfortable," Ellis said.

There are times when dogs' spinning indicates a deeper problem than finding the most comfortable spot. When a dog circles repeatedly or appears unable to get comfortable, experts with VCA Animal Hospitals have said that could be a sign that something is wrong. When a dog owner suspects this might be the case, experts say they should take their dog to a vet to check for an injury or underlying illness.