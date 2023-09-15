Internet Obsessed With Dog's Epic Spinning Recall Full of 'Sassy Attitude'

It isn't unusual for pets to make their owners laugh, but this vizsla has left over one million TikTok users in stitches.

In a montage of videos shared to a page dedicated to the dog @imustbeluna, Luna can be seen returning to her owner in an unusual way.

Text layered over the hilarious video says "For those of you who love Luna's recall" and the caption asks: "Soo what do you think? Am I good?"

Luna can be seen running, jumping and turning in the air and perfectly landing on her bottom every time she responds to her name.

So far, the clip has racked up 1.2 million views in 24 hours and over 187,000 likes.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), learning to come when called is one of the most important skills a dog can acquire. But it isn't that easy to teach them.

Training Recalls

The AKC has provided the following advice for dog owners to ensure their pet responds to their name 99.9 percent of the time. However, it is unlikely their appearance is going to be as exciting as Luna's.

Dogs are curious creatures so it is common for them to wander off when they're not leashed. Therefore, owners must be sure they have something the dog is willing to abandon exploring for, such as treats.

The AKC suggests making training a game by following these instructions:-

Start your training in a slow, low-distraction environment, like inside your house.

Show your dog a dog toy or a tasty treat, praise them as they are coming to you, then make sure to reward them.

Repeat a few times and then add a verbal cue like "come" or "here" when your dog looks at you and starts to move towards you.

Once a canine begins to respond indoors, owners are advised to ask their pet to come before showing the treat. Slowly but surely they can add distance during the training.

Over 500 TikTok users have commented on the video, one user said: "She does the twirly whirly."

"It's almost like Tokyo Drift: Vizsla Edition," said another.

Another said: "Vizslas are on a whole different level. I'll stick with my calmer breeds."

"It's the sassy attitude that gives it flare," pointed out another user.

