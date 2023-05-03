Dog With Bad Attitude Has Hysterical Response to 'No More Bacon Sizzlers'

A social media video of a dog barking in protest toward his owner after being declined bacon treats has left the internet in hysterics.

The newly viral TikTok video captures the moment when the chocolate-colored dog yapped defiantly at his owner after being told "no" to more snacks. His owner can be heard repeatedly telling him that he can't have any more treats, to which the dog barks and growls in fury.

The video has been aptly captioned: "It's his reaction to the 'no more bacon sizzlers' for me, such a human personality."

Should Dogs Eat Bacon?

Thanks to cartoons marketed toward children, we've grown accustomed to seeing dogs eating meat, sometimes right from the bone.

In real life, meats like steak and pork just aren't suitable for most dogs. The American Kennel Club (AKC) writes on its website that bacon in particular is a rich and fatty food that's high in salt, so eating a large amount could lead to fatal pancreatitis in dogs. The consumption of even a small amount could still be too much for a dog's stomach to handle.

Instead of bacon, or "bacon sizzlers" that are clearly the dog from the TikTok posts snack of choice, the leading pet registry recommends owners feed their pups chicken instead.

"Chicken is an extra source of protein to add to your dog's diet," the AKC says. "It is easy to digest and filled with essential vitamins, minerals, fats, and amino acids. Veterinarians recommend feeding your dog plain, unseasoned, boiled chicken when they're experiencing gastrointestinal issues."

A stock image of a dog with a strip of raw bacon on its snout. A viral TikTok video shows a dog barking in protest for more bacon treats. Getty Images

What Do Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 16 by @Jeo_X0, the post which can be seen here, has been viewed more than 1 million times and liked by more than 235,000 TikTok users, making it @Jeo_X0's most popular post to date by far. More than 400 TikTokers have left amusing comments below the post.

"No he definitely saying 'no I'm not'," one user jokingly wrote.

"Not the bacon sizzlers, my dog has his head up against the cupboard looking for those bad boys," another user added.

A third TikTok user commented: "Right, you've gone too far at the sizzlers bit."

"Mum, mum he's lying again," another user added.

Newsweek reached out to @Jeo_X0 for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.