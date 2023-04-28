Dogs Who Are 'Long-Distance Besties' and Miss Each Other Have Video Call

An adorable social media video of two dogs howling, barking and whining at each other over a video call has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

In the new viral TikTok post, the two pups can be seen eagerly staring at each other through laptop screens and communicating in a series of excitable noises.

The video has been aptly captioned "when you really miss your bestie," as it's been implied by the video's creator that the two dogs were "catching up" and connecting over the video call.

A stock image of a Jack Russell dog looking at a laptop. The viral TikTok video captured the moment when the two dogs connected through a video call. The clip has been viewed an astonishing 25 million times. Getty Images

The two dogs featured in the social media post are Sadie, a Husky and German Shepherd mix and Rollo, a Rottweiler and German shepherd crossbreed.

The TikTok account's bio states that the pair are "long-distance besties", and the profile looks to be dedicated to documenting the friendship between the two pups and sharing all the amusing moments with thousands of followers.

Can Dogs Understand You Through the Phone?

It's pretty common for dog owners to adoringly gush over their fur-babies on a phone or video call while at a physical distance—but does the dog understand what their owner is saying? More importantly, can they even determine that the voice getting projected through the device is that of their owner?

The American Kennel Club (AKC) writes on its website that scientists have discovered that dogs can understand our spoken language, can internalize words, and can even recognize people's voices through devices. This follows the growing trend of people calling their dogs from work or leaving voice recorders on a loop at home to soothe particularly anxious pets.

"Although some dogs seem confused by where their owner's voice is coming from [if it's being heard through a device], most dogs do seem to recognize the voice they are hearing belongs to their owner," the pet registry adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 1 by @RolloAndSadie, the TikTok post which can be seen here has been viewed over a whopping 25 million times and liked by over 7 million TikTok users. Over 34,000 TikTok users have gushed over the sweet moment in the comments section below the post.

One user offered a comical interpretation of the pair's interaction, "'I miss you so bad.' Second dog: "NOBODY KNOWS WHAT PAIN REALLY ISSSSSSSS," they wrote.

"Not the dogs having a better social life than me," another user jokingly commented under the post.

Another user added: "The way they heard each other out."

Newsweek reached out to @RolloAndSadie for comment via Instagram and email

