German Shepherd Wanting Walk in Thunderstorm Quickly Changes His Mind

The saying "never judge a book by its cover" might spring to mind when watching the moment Blitz the German shepherd proves he isn't as tough as he looks.

During the video, Blitz is eager to go outside but dramatically changes his mind when he hears thunder. While the canine looks frightened by the crashing noise, the internet can't help but laugh at his reaction.

So far, the clip captioned: "When you bug mom to go outside when it's raining but then change your mind..." has 3 million likes and more than 13 million views since it was shared on April 26.

The American Kennel Club describes German shepherds as "courageous," but Blitz's owner said in the comments that he won't go outside without her. She said: "If I shut the door he will full force through his entire body against it repeatedly until I come outside with him."

Two stock images of a scared German shepherd hiding under a duvet. A video of the same breed who is scared of thunder has racked up more than 13 million views in 48 hours. iStock / Getty Images

How to Help Dogs That Fear Thunder

Joe Nutkins, a U.K.-based dog owner, shared five management tips to help dogs that panic when they hear thunder.

Go to your dog and sit with them, have them on your lap, and lay next to them—giving support and reassurance can help some dogs. However, try not to match their fear with your panic by looking stressed, running around trying to put music on and close curtains, etc., as this can cause our dogs to also worry about us too! Allow access to somewhere your dog may feel safe such as a room where they can go under the bed, open the cupboard under the stairs, ensure crate doors are open, etc. Dogs instinctively feel safe in small enclosed spaces, recreating a 'den' so we can make something for them like a table with a blanket hanging over it or let them go where they are indicating they want to go! You can play sounds your dog may be familiar with such as the TV, radio, etc. Thunder fear is often about more than just the sound, however. The static in the air, the association with rainfall, etc., can increase the concern further. But certainly reducing how clear the thunder sound is can help, and having familiar sounds for your dog can often bring a little sense of calm. Offer Rescue Remedy or similar to your dog. These help with having naturally calming ingredients that can help take the edge off enough that your dog can see nothing is actually happening. It doesn't necessarily take the fear away but can provide a level of stress relief for dogs. Some dogs will engage with play and games even after something has scared them. If your dog does like to play with toys, chase a treat being thrown, or use interactive toys then you can offer these. A lot of times dogs will be too worried to notice what you're offering but there will be some times that the adrenaline of play will override the fear and help your dog cope much better.

The clip shared by @k.stan_ has 12,800 comments, many of which have also racked up thousands of likes.

One comment with 63,000 likes said: "I HOLLERD laughing when that thunder roared."

Another popular comment with 46,200 likes said: "Dog was like "maybe I'll stay inside after all" lol."

"That thunder was personal," said another.

Newsweek reached out to @k.stan_ for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.