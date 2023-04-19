Dog Desperate For Walk Has Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Rain: 'Big Baby'

A dog who appeared desperate to get outside for a walk had a hilarious change of heart after seeing what the weather was like.

Makala Marie Baker shared footage of the moment her dog performed a dramatic U-turn having discovered it was raining heavily outside. The resulting video has been watched over 6 million times, with fans flocking to comment on the canine's adorable reaction.

"Tried taking the big baby outside but she hates the rain," Baker wrote in a caption accompanying the clip. You can watch the video here.

Though her response to the wet weather may be a little over the top, dogs can often develop a phobia of storm-related conditions.

Our four-legged friends have been known to associate normal weather conditions like wind and rain with thunder and lightning. Even the smell of rain can be enough to set some sensitive pooches off.

There's documented evidence to show the adverse effect thunderstorms can have on the canine psyche. In a 2005 study published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science, researchers identified a 207 percent rise in salivary cortisol levels among a group of dogs exposed to simulated thunderstorm sounds. Salivary cortisol serves as a biomarker for endocrinological stress response.

Baker's dog certainly had an extreme reaction to the sight and sound of rain. At the start of the clip, she appeared desperate to go outside, hassling and harrying her owner to open the door.

Yet, as soon as she saw the cold and dark that awaited her beyond the comfort of the family home, she was quick to change her mind and rip up those previous plans.

The canine's reaction was an entirely natural one in the circumstances. That might go some way to explaining why the clip has proven popular among the dog-loving community on TikTok.

"She didn't even go in the rain and she still shook herself off," one viewer joked. A second added: "To be fair she had all intentions of going out but then she saw the rain."

Another wrote "I made my dog watch this so he knows why he doesn't go out sometimes," while a fellow dog owner sympathized, explaining: "Sometimes my dogs do this even AFTER it has rained because they hate their peepaws getting wet."

One dog fan was left wondering: "Why do they never believe you when you tell them it's raining?!"

This isn't the first time a canine's reaction to the weather has gone viral.

Footage of a bloodhound puppy hiding under a set of steps because it was "scared of the rain" melted millions of hearts last month. Elsewhere, a rescue dog called Taco was left regretting his decision to head out in the wet weather.

However, one crafty canine appears to have come up with a genius way of going outside to use the bathroom while it's raining without getting wet.

