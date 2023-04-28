Huge Pit Bull Has Very Dramatic Reaction When 20lb Foster Puppy Steals Bone

A social-media video of a small puppy yanking a bone out of a larger dog's mouth has left the internet in hysterics.

The TikTok video captures the moment when the 20-pound foster puppy 'stole' a bone from its new sibling, a pit bull three times its weight.

The video's creator then catches the pit bull's reaction to being outsmarted by the junior dog as he cries and whines on the sofa.

A stock image of two dogs playing in a yard. The viral TikTok video captured the moment when the larger pit bull was outsmarted by the new puppy during a play session. Getty Images

How to Introduce Your Dog to a New Dog?

Battersea Cats and Dogs Home is an animal shelter based in London. The home writes on its website that dog owners hoping to welcome a second canine into the family should prepare a living space before the new dog's arrival. That includes making arrangements for their bedding and food, which should be initially separate to their current dog's.

When the new pet eventually does move in, the shelter advises that dog owners let their existing dog and new animal meet on a walk in a neutral environment. This is to prevent the owner's current dog from becoming too territorial and unwelcoming towards the new one. It will also stop the recent arrival from feeling intimidated by the looming scent and presence of the existing dog in the home.

"When you first get home with your new dog, don't go indoors straight away. Instead, take both of your dogs for a walk together in an area with lots of open space where they can take their time to explore and get to know one another in their own time on more neutral ground," Battersea Cats and Dogs Home writes online.

"You may have to arrange for a friend or family member to help you by walking one of the dogs so you can give them as much space as they need to be able to relax. It's natural to be excited, but try to be as casual as possible and allow them to interact in their own time," the shelter adds.

It's crucial to remember not to force the two dogs to form a liking to each other straightaway, and to give them both the space needed to develop a natural bond.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on March 25 by @BossTalk843, the TikTok post has been liked by more than 300,000 users and commented on over 2,000 times. "Poor baby's heart is broken," one user wrote under the post.

Another user shared how their own pit bull would have reacted. "Pit bulls are so dramatic, one time I raised my voice at mine and as he walked away he looked back then walked then looked back, he was so hurt," they commented.

A third user joked: "He said 'I am not the problem here'."

"Pit bulls are such big sensitive babies, my favorite breed of all," added another TikTok user.

