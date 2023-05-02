Pets

Man Carrying Tiny 'Teacup' Dog Inside His Jacket Pocket Melts Hearts

By
A TikTok video of a woman's boyfriend carrying a "teacup-sized" Chihuahua in his coat pocket has delighted viewers online.

The viral video captures the moment when the dog's owner reveals that the tiny pup is nestled inside her boyfriend's coat pocket.

The poster recalled the funny moment: "I was out running errands with my boyfriend and it was pretty cold outside. My dog, Hiro, refused to walk because it was too cold. My boyfriend put him in his pocket, which was not unusual for them to," she told Newsweek.

She continued: "However, he usually puts him in his outer pocket. This time he put him in the inner pocket for the first time because it was extra cold on that day. After about 30 minutes he opened his pocket to look and we all burst out laughing because Hiro looked so goofy.

"I took out my phone and started recording and asked my boyfriend to pretend to be one of those guys from cartoons in a trench coat selling things from inside his jacket," Hiro's owner said.

Little Dog
Hiro the dog is seen in a coat pocket in a viral TikTok video that has been viewed over 26 million times. Courtesy Hiro

The poster said that when her boyfriend opened up his pocket, Hiro looked "even more goofy than before."

"I posted it on TikTok with the trending sound 'once there was a way' because I thought it fit really well. We all had a good long laugh after I posted it," she said.

The video was shared to the platform on April 11, under the account name @HiroTheTeaCup. To date, the TikTok post has been viewed over 26 million times and liked by over 5.3 million users, making it the account's most popular post by far.

Over 22,000 TikTok users have gushed over the sweet moment in the comments section under the post.

"I love that you bring your baked potato with you," user TA DEAN joked. "OMG the way I screamed! Your Chi baby is so cute," another user said.

User lorir31 wrote: "Awww too cute! It's a pouch for your tiny dog." "Pocket full of joy," that.that.lady wrote.

User itsjustshannon said: "Hangs coat on rack, forgets dog." And lamamightywoman wrote: "She is in heaven."

The TikTok account says in its bio that Hiro is 7 years old.

