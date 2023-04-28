Internet Obsessed With Cat Confused by Sister's Kittens: 'What Is That?'

A TikTok video of a cat looking confused at her sibling's litter of kittens has delighted audiences across the internet.

The viral post, which was posted earlier this month to TikTok by user @life.of.lunaaa, captured the moment when Minnie the cat first caught sight of Luna the cat's kittens for the very first time, leaving her "confused," according to the video's creator.

A voiceover narration explains that Luna had babies recently, and that Minnie was so confused to spot her kittens because she'd "never seen kittens before." The curious cat can then be seen timidly peering over a cardboard box where Luna's litter of kittens were resting.

The voiceover narration goes on to explain that Minnie's owner tried to introduce her gently to the babies, but that every time they brought one over to her she'd just "get scared and run away."

"Today I caught her standing on their box and spying on them, yes, she is still confused," the narration concluded.

TikTok Users React

Since it was shared to the social media platform, the TikTok has been viewed over 1.6 million times and liked by over 300,000 users. Over 800 TikTok users have gushed over the adorable moment in the comments section below the post.

"She looks so confused," one user asserted.

Another user recalled: "This is exactly what my cats looked like when I had a human baby."

One user wrote, "Minnie: 'oh my gawd, what is that? what is that?'"

"She thinks you're gonna shrink her," a different user joked.

A stock image of a litter of kittens.

The social media account appears to be dedicated to documenting Luna and Minnie's growth and funny antics. In a video that followed this post, Minnie's owner attempts to introduce her to the kittens one more time, this time with more success.

"She was a bit braver this time," the voiceover narration said, as audiences were treated to clip of Minnie looking more confident and relaxed near the kittens' makeshift pen.

In all of @life.of.lunaaa's posts where the kittens are featured, they can be seen to have a tabby coat and blue eyes. According to the Michelson Found Animal Foundation, all kittens are born with blue eyes.

"Kittens are born with blue-gray eyes. Some breeds, like Siamese, will retain their blue color, while most will change pigment during the first year of life. After one year, they should have grown into their permanent eye color," the organization writes on its website.

