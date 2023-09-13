Dog Health

Vet Weighs In on Viral TikTok 'Cancer-Fighting' Dog Treats

A dog owner has gone viral on social media after sharing the recipe for her cancer-fighting dog treats, and Newsweek has spoken to a veterinarian to find out whether or not these treats actually help fight the disease or not.

In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August, under the username Thezcattledogs, the poster explained that she makes some special treats for her dogs a few times a week, which she claims have cancer-fighting properties.

A caption along with the clip explains: "Dog cancer is not allowed in my house because it will make me cry like a baby. So let's make these cancer-fighting popsicles. I'm gonna use some beef bone broth, a leafy green like spinach, a dark berry like blueberries, and some carrots."

Stock image of a labrador retriever eating a treat. A dog owner went viral for her "cancer-fighting" dog treats and Newsweek has asked a vet whether they really work or not. Getty Images

The poster goes on to explain that these ingredients have such great vitamins and minerals that "are shown to reduce the risk of cancer by 90 percent."

She continues: "I'm gonna add them all to a blender, I'm gonna take my beef bone broth so that it really blends up nice and well. I'm gonna add the last few berries that I forgot, I'm gonna blend it up and add it to my cute molds. Look at how cute they are! They're pigs and cows.

"My dogs love the taste of these and it is so easy to incorporate these vegetables and fruits into your dog's diet at least 3x1 a week so that they can live a long and happy life. I store them in my storage container and I keep them in my freezer, they last about one to two weeks, try it out."

Dr. Jamie Richardson, head of veterinary medicine at Small Door Veterinary, which has practices in New York City, Boston, and Washington D.C., told Newsweek: "My only comment is that while all of these ingredients are healthy and fine to give to dogs as a treat, there is zero scientific evidence that these would prevent or 'fight' cancer. Nothing more to say there."

According to the American Kennel Club, you can help your dog ward off cancer by making sure they have a balanced diet, a healthy weight, and regular checkups, including dental.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 501,800 views and 54,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Vera, commented: "These are very healthy foods for dogs and people but calling them 'cancer-fighting' is just setting people up for unrealistic expectations," to which User84399201 responded: "Nah ur wrong [there]. You can absolutely have good health which can be a fighter against cancer."

STEPH wrote: "I just completely switched over to cooking all my dog's food. It's so expensive but worth it." And Indi&me added: "I give my girl blueberries and carrots every single day in her food! Will add spinach as well!"

Newsweek reached out to Thezcattledogs for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC