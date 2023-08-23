Funny

Foster Dog Goes Viral As Unique 'Dinner Dance' Is Caught on Camera

By
Funny Pets Dogs Animal behavior TikTok

A video of a dog dancing in delight as she's about to get dinner has gone viral.

The sweet clip has had more than 700,000 views in four days and is captioned: "Our former foster dog's dinner dance."

The video, shared on the @strider.gsd TikTok account, shows the young dog waggling her front legs and looking left and right excitedly while Strider, the poster's larger German shepherd, walks past nonchalantly.

The smaller dog jumps up and skips before tucking into a bowl of food laid out for her.

@strider.gsd

Our former foster dog‘s dinner dance #germanshepherd #gsd #germanshepherdsoftiktok #funnydogs #cutedogs #funnyanimals #rescuedogs #rescuedog #fosterdog #adorableanimals

♬ original sound - Strider The GSD

The pup's freestyle moves might prompt viewers to wonder whether dogs really have some form of rhythm.

While science hasn't answered the question of whether canines can stay on beat, research does suggest dogs respond differently to different music genres.

A March 2017 study in the journal Physiology & Behavior found that the heart rate variability of kennelled dogs was "significantly higher, indicative of decreased stress," when they were played soft rock and reggae tunes.

A "lesser effect" was seen when Motown, pop and classical tracks were played to the pups.

According to the 2017 study, regardless of genre, "dogs were found to spend significantly more time lying and significantly less time standing when music was played."

The researchers added that the "dogs were significantly more likely to bark following cessation of auditory enrichment."

In the TikTok video, the pup's dance is basically expressing "who's excited for their dinner," according to the original poster, who lives in Germany.

German shepherd in front of food bowl.
Stock image of a German shepherd in front of an empty food bowl. One dog's "dinner dance" has been watched more than 700,000 times in four days. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Asked by some commenters why she described the dance star as her "former foster dog," Strider's owner replied that the younger pup had been adopted and now "lives with friends of ours 5 minutes from our house."

Most commenters were simply there to applaud the pup's moves. Andaendo wrote: "Tippytaps worthy of a Broadway production."

Alexa posted, "What a bundle of joy," while Malacatonche said: "My heart."

Garianne felt the same way, writing: "Dogs are just such perfect lil loves ... toddlers in fur suits ... just so happy to be alive."

Sayedmustar also described the dog as "perfect," saying she was "like a ray of sunshine."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC