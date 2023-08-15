Watch As Dancing Dog Busts a Move and Performs the Perfect 'Two-Step'

A social media video of a dog showing off his best "dance moves" has delighted audiences across the internet.

The hilarious viral moment captured Hunter, a 4-year-old German shorthaired pointer, tearing up his owner's drive with what looks bizarrely close to a real line-dancing routine.

"My dog's name is Hunter, he's very energetic and he loves to play ball," Hunter's owner, Laura Boehmkee, told Newsweek. "He is actually quite obsessed with it. In the viral video, Hunter is waiting for me to throw the ball for him, and he tends to dance back and forth while he waits impatiently, ha ha!"

Hunter the 4-year-old German shorthaired pointer is quite the dancer. The lively pooch went viral in July after showing off his "line-dancing" skill. HunterAndGriffin

"He then stops his feet and barks excessively until you throw the ball. I really did not expect that the video would become such a hit," she added.

The viral video recorded the mischievous dog stomping his paws up and down while moving backwards and forwards in a manner that closely resembled the choregraphed group dance, line dancing.

The fact that Hunter can "dance" until he gets his way comes as little surprise. The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes the breed as being energetic, willing to please and in the possession of powerful legs.

"The dark eyes shine with enthusiasm and friendliness," the AKC writes on its website.

"Built to work long days in the field or at the lake, GSPs are known for power, speed, agility, and endurance."

"[The breed are] an enthusiastic gundog of all trades who thrives on vigorous exercise, positive training, and a lot of love," the AKC adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @HunterAndGriffin, the social media account that Boehmkee launched to circulate funny videos of her two dogs, the TikTok post has been liked by over 125,000 users and commented on nearly 2,000 times.

One TikTok user commented: "Pawsome".

"I love this video," another user added.

A different user commented: "I laughed out loud! This was so good!"

"There must have been a ball or treat in view," shared another TikToker.

"Unbelievable, dogs are so smart," wrote a fifth user.

The TikTok post, which was shared to the platform on July 26, can be seen here.

