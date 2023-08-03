Internet Falls in Love With Greyhound That Only Responds to Sister's Name

The internet has fallen in love with a female dog who can't just quite learn her own name, and who has defaulted to responding to her sister's name instead.

The blue-shaded Italian greyhound named Phoebe was captured struggling to respond to her own name in a newly viral social media video, while responding to her older sister's name Adelaide with ease. The TikTok post is comprised of a series of funny clips put together in a montage where Phoebe keeps responding to her owner when called Adelaide, while completely ignoring her when called anything else.

The video has been captioned: "Phoebe thinks her name is Adelaide. Is this a second child syndrome thing?"

How to Teach a Dog Their Name?

The best way to teach a dog their new name is by associating their chosen name with something pleasant, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). This is because most dogs tend to be motivated by rewards and encouraged through positive reinforcement.

"Wait until your dog is not looking at you and then say the name in a very bright and happy tone. As soon as your dog turns to look at you, mark this with a clicker or a word to let the dog know this is the right reaction," the AKC writes on its website.

At this point, owners should opt to praise their dog with a positive word like "yes" or "good". The pet registry also recommends treating dogs with a tasty snack or fun toy at this stage in the name-training process.

"Repeat this process several times throughout the day, and soon your new family member will whirl around every time he hears his name.

"If you're having trouble getting your pup to respond, move to a less distracting and smaller area or try changing treats to something of higher value to the dog, always praising, as well as giving a treat," the AKC adds.

The pet registry says that owners, once their dog responds to their new name consistently, should try upping the ante to make sure this name sticks.

"Move across the room and say the name. Or say the name and wait until the dog looks at your face, rather than just turning toward you, before giving the treat," the AKC adds online.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on August 1 by @iggyadelaide, the TikTok post has been liked by over 315,000 users and commented on more than 825 times.

"Identity theft is not a joke, Phoebe," one user wrote.

Another commented: "Adelaide 2. That is her name."

"She picked her own name," posted a third.

"I don't know what you're talking about that's Adelaide," shared another user.

