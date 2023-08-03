Pets

Internet Falls in Love With Greyhound That Only Responds to Sister's Name

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

The internet has fallen in love with a female dog who can't just quite learn her own name, and who has defaulted to responding to her sister's name instead.

The blue-shaded Italian greyhound named Phoebe was captured struggling to respond to her own name in a newly viral social media video, while responding to her older sister's name Adelaide with ease. The TikTok post is comprised of a series of funny clips put together in a montage where Phoebe keeps responding to her owner when called Adelaide, while completely ignoring her when called anything else.

The video has been captioned: "Phoebe thinks her name is Adelaide. Is this a second child syndrome thing?"

Dog
An Italian greyhound with a toy laying on her bed. A dog of the same breed called Phoebe has gone viral for being unable to learn her own name, responding only to her sister's name, Adelaide. Getty Images

How to Teach a Dog Their Name?

The best way to teach a dog their new name is by associating their chosen name with something pleasant, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). This is because most dogs tend to be motivated by rewards and encouraged through positive reinforcement.

"Wait until your dog is not looking at you and then say the name in a very bright and happy tone. As soon as your dog turns to look at you, mark this with a clicker or a word to let the dog know this is the right reaction," the AKC writes on its website.

At this point, owners should opt to praise their dog with a positive word like "yes" or "good". The pet registry also recommends treating dogs with a tasty snack or fun toy at this stage in the name-training process.

"Repeat this process several times throughout the day, and soon your new family member will whirl around every time he hears his name.

"If you're having trouble getting your pup to respond, move to a less distracting and smaller area or try changing treats to something of higher value to the dog, always praising, as well as giving a treat," the AKC adds.

The pet registry says that owners, once their dog responds to their new name consistently, should try upping the ante to make sure this name sticks.

"Move across the room and say the name. Or say the name and wait until the dog looks at your face, rather than just turning toward you, before giving the treat," the AKC adds online.

@iggyadelaide

PHOEBE thinks her name is ADELAIDE 🙈 is this a second child syndrome thing?! #italiangreyhounds #funnydogs #dognames #phoebe #adelaide

♬ Quirky - Oleg Kirilkov

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on August 1 by @iggyadelaide, the TikTok post has been liked by over 315,000 users and commented on more than 825 times.

"Identity theft is not a joke, Phoebe," one user wrote.

Another commented: "Adelaide 2. That is her name."

"She picked her own name," posted a third.

"I don't know what you're talking about that's Adelaide," shared another user.

Newsweek reached out to @IggyAdelaide for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC