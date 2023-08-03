Dog Visits Beach for First Time but Has No Idea What To Do in Viral Clip

A social media video that documents a dog's first time at the beach, where he had absolutely no idea how to act, has left the internet in hysterics.

The viral video captured a greyhound named Paul looking very confused while at a Philadelphia beach, before deciding to just sit down in the sea's shallow waves.

The video had been captioned: "Paul's first time at the beach and he had no idea what to do."

While Paul may have looked pretty lost in the TikTok post, his owner clarified in the post's comments section that he was "very happy" and that he "was so tired when [they] got home he could barely get up so [they] had to bring him breakfast in bed."

@riskitallpaul Pauls first time at the beach and he had bo idea what to do lolol ♬ original sound - Riskitallpaul

How Can You Keep Your Dog Under Control at the Beach?

Unlike Paul, most dogs revel in a day at the seaside and typically love running free on a beach, but letting them run wild off-leash could land them in all sorts of trouble. The pet charity PDSA says that owners should always check whether the beach they're planning on visiting is dog-friendly first. If it is, then the charity advises owners to be mindful of hazardous objects like shards of glass that could be on the sand.

"Drinking salty sea water can give your dog a nasty bout of sickness and/or diarrhea, and in some cases can make them seriously ill and dehydrated. Always take plenty of fresh tap water, along with a travel bowl," PDSA adds.

A stock image of a greyhound at a beach. The viral video captured Paul the greyhound looking confused at a Philadelphia beach. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 25 by @RiskItAllPaul, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and liked by over 260,000 users.

In more than 800 comments, TikTok users have gushed over the hilarious moment in the post's comments section.

"My greyhound starts limping if her feet get wet," one user wrote.

Another user added: "He looks so happy."

"His job is not beach, but he tried," shared a different user.

"My grey did the same. wave went right over his head he was flabbergasted," another said.

Newsweek reached out to @RiskItAllPaul for comment via TikTok.

