Internet Obsessed With English Bull Terrier and His 'Red Bull' Zoomies

A social-media video of an English bull terrier being overcome by the zoomies has left the internet in hysterics. The viral video captures Sadie the dog spinning around her owner while jumping up and down in sheer excitement.

Footage of Sadie's burst of intense energy is played against a sped-up audio recording that talks about the energy drink Red Bull. It all makes for a short but very comedic clip.

"This audio was made for Sadie," the bull terrier's owner, Bel Essery, wrote under the TikTok post.

An English bull terrier rests in the sunshine. Sadie, a dog of the same breed, has gone viral after showing off her zoomies to her Australian owner, Bel Essery. Getty Images

What Are Zoomies?

The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes zoomies, which are officially known as frenetic random activity periods (FRAPs), as being unmistakable explosions of energy that dogs have on occasion.

"Zoomies often feature frantic, repetitive behavior such as running in circles or spinning around. A frequent cause of zoomies is an excess buildup of energy that dogs hold on to, which is then released in one big burst," the AKC writes online.

"Certain times of day may trigger zoomies in dogs more than others, such as the first thing in the morning or in the evening after spending much of the day in a crate.

"Zoomies are a natural dog behavior that is most often no cause for alarm, so long as your pup has room to run without injuring themselves," the pet registry adds.

These bursts of frenetic activity are more common in younger dogs and puppies, because of their excess of energy.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on July 26 by Sadie's owner @belessery, the TikTok post has been liked by over 531,000 users and commented on more than 1,350 times. The Australia-based dog owner's video has been viewed more than 2.7 million times since being posted. Plenty of TikTok users have shared their amusement at the funny moment in the post's comments section.

"This dog is an actual representation of how my boyfriend acts," one user wrote.

"True Bull Terrier experience," another added.

"Looks like a regular thing with Bull Terriers because mine be doing the same," a third posted.

"That audio goes perfectly with this," commented another TikTok user.

