Paralyzed Dachshund Enjoying Zoomies Caught on Camera: 'No Stopping Him'

A paralyzed dachshund has taken the internet by storm after proving that he won't let his condition get in the way of his favorite activity—doing zoomies.

Teddy, a seven-year-old dachshund, can't use his back legs after suffering with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) a few years ago. The determined dog refuses to let the condition hold him back, though, as his owner told Newsweek that he "can still live a happy, fulfilled life."

One of the activities that Teddy loves the most is zoomies, and his owner shared a video in June of how he can still do that despite his paralysis. The clip was shared on his dedicated TikTok account (@teddythedox), and it's already generated more than 292,000 views, and over 38,600 likes.

Teddy's owner, who doesn't wish to disclose their name, said: "Although his disability has made it a little harder for him to get around versus before, he's shown me that there's little he can't do.

"It's been my greatest joy getting to share his story on social media and in real life, both to shed light on knowing the signs of IVDD, and to prove how resilient dogs can be."

IVDD is a neurological condition that affects the spinal cord, vertebrae and the disc material between each vertebra, according to PetMD. The condition occurs when the cushioning between the bones and the spinal column bulges or bursts. When material pushes onto the spinal cord, it can result in pain, nerve damage or paralysis.

There are certain breeds that are more susceptible to IVDD, including dachshunds, basset hounds, French bulldogs and beagles.

The outcome of the condition will vary largely on the severity of the diagnosis. PetMD explains that mild cases will focus largely on reducing the pain and inflammation through medication and confinement. For more severe cases, surgical correction is recommended to relieve the pressure on the spinal cord. However, some dogs, like Teddy, will have lasting neurological issues and will remain paralyzed thereafter.

Most of the time, Teddy can be seen using his wheelchair to get around, which supports his rear end and allows him to walk without his front legs bearing all of his weight. There's little doubt that living with the condition is extremely difficult at times, but when Teddy wants to play or zoom around, his owner joked that "there ain't no stopping him."

Many TikTok users have loved seeing how Teddy manages to move around, with or without his wheelchair, and the viral post has received hundreds of comments praising his bravery.

One person commented: "Those legs just got in the way, he's faster now."

Another person wrote: "Nothing can stop him."

"This is the actual cutest video of zoomies," one TikTok user commented.

