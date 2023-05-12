Hysterics as Golden Retriever Interrupts Owners' Wedding Planning on Zoom

A golden retriever called Brady has left the internet in stitches after a video of him demanding his parents play with him while on a Zoom call has gone viral.

The clip was shared on TikTok by the golden retriever's owner, under the username Bradythegoldenpup. Brady can be seen next to his owners, who are on a Zoom meeting to plan their wedding. The dog suddenly starts trying to grab their attention by softly biting their hands and making huffing noises.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "When mom and dad have a wedding planning Zoom but it's your prime playtime." It is followed by: "When it's time to play hand game u gotta play hand game what can I say."

Golden retrievers have a very "soft" mouth, gentle enough that they can carry a raw egg in their mouth without cracking the shell. They also mature very slowly, and that's why they are always so playful, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received almost 1 million views and almost 87,000 likes.

One user, user5581024639497, commented: "I SWEAR Goldens lose their minds every now and then and it's HILARIOUS." And Christy Hempel wrote: "The warning huff." Tiny added: "You can the dog's thoughts before he attacks."

Elaine wrote: "The first loud breathing got me I saw it from a mile away." And Miller10151 posted: "my dog play bites all the time and I have to tell people like it's okay. she not really hurting me." Lauren added: "Him looking at ur hand in the beginning."

Antonella.c commented: "Me as a golden owner. The reality is that they look like [angels] but they're actually [demons]." Cameron Elizabeth posted: "Can you maybe not plan meetings during HIS play time???" And user2992038246105 added: "The intrusive thoughts won at that moment."

Spizzy wrote: "Goldens still look so goofy when trying to initiate play lol." And Jayla Davis posted: "He better be the best man since y'all disturb playtime." Lindsay added: "Literally my golden. He always looks so scary when we play but when he play bites it's soooo gentle. Best boy."

