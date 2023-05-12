Funny

Hysterics as Golden Retriever Interrupts Owners' Wedding Planning on Zoom

By
Funny Dogs TikTok Viral

A golden retriever called Brady has left the internet in stitches after a video of him demanding his parents play with him while on a Zoom call has gone viral.

The clip was shared on TikTok by the golden retriever's owner, under the username Bradythegoldenpup. Brady can be seen next to his owners, who are on a Zoom meeting to plan their wedding. The dog suddenly starts trying to grab their attention by softly biting their hands and making huffing noises.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "When mom and dad have a wedding planning Zoom but it's your prime playtime." It is followed by: "When it's time to play hand game u gotta play hand game what can I say."

dog interrupting zoom call delights viewers
Stock images of a man on a Zoom call and (inset top left) of a dog barking. A golden retriever interrupting his owners' wedding-planning Zoom call because it was play time has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

Golden retrievers have a very "soft" mouth, gentle enough that they can carry a raw egg in their mouth without cracking the shell. They also mature very slowly, and that's why they are always so playful, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received almost 1 million views and almost 87,000 likes.

@bradythegoldenpup

when its time to play hand game u gotta play hand game what can i say #golden #weddingplanning #zoom #goldenretriever

♬ original sound - brady & malia

One user, user5581024639497, commented: "I SWEAR Goldens lose their minds every now and then and it's HILARIOUS." And Christy Hempel wrote: "The warning huff." Tiny added: "You can the dog's thoughts before he attacks."

Elaine wrote: "The first loud breathing got me I saw it from a mile away." And Miller10151 posted: "my dog play bites all the time and I have to tell people like it's okay. she not really hurting me." Lauren added: "Him looking at ur hand in the beginning."

Antonella.c commented: "Me as a golden owner. The reality is that they look like [angels] but they're actually [demons]." Cameron Elizabeth posted: "Can you maybe not plan meetings during HIS play time???" And user2992038246105 added: "The intrusive thoughts won at that moment."

Spizzy wrote: "Goldens still look so goofy when trying to initiate play lol." And Jayla Davis posted: "He better be the best man since y'all disturb playtime." Lindsay added: "Literally my golden. He always looks so scary when we play but when he play bites it's soooo gentle. Best boy."

Newsweek reached out to Bradythegoldenpup for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC