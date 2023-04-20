Reason Dog's Zoomies End Abruptly Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'The Gasp'

A doodle has left the internet in stitches after her owner shared a video of her zoomies ending "quite abruptly" on social media.

The video, posted on TikTok on Wednesday under the username Nataliachambers00, shows the pup running from the garden to the living room and then back with a slipper in her mouth, living her best life until she accidentally hits the couch.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "My doggies zoomies ended quite abruptly... Wait till the end." The poster then reassured viewers saying her dog was fine.

A file photo of a dog playing inside a house. A dog left the internet in stitches after her zoomies ended abruptly. Getty Images

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), zoomies are natural dog behavior and no cause for alarm, although it states: "so long as your pup has room to run without injuring themselves," which doesn't seem to be the case in this video.

The AKC's website added: "However, constant zoomies may be a sign of a larger behavioral problem, so it's a good idea to keep tabs on how often your dog is zooming and for what reasons."

The most frequent cause of zoomies is usually an excess buildup of energy that dogs accumulate and then release in one big burst. Some dogs' zoomies can be triggered by certain times of the day, and also by stressful situations.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received 1.5 million views and 87,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, I am she UG, commented: "The gasp that I did." While Ash Darby said: "I was so sure he was about to do the classic run in the window so that was a fun unexpected ending." Dixigal added: "So excited then the sofa jumped out in front." And FAYE joked: "Awwww what a great house for zoomies though."

Maryfrancis475 wrote: "That baby was traveling at mach 1. I swear I saw smoke. Hope she's okay." And nicola said: "Mine learned how to drift and parkour off the furniture from this same mistake." Jordan C. added: "Is it bad that I died from laughter."

Another user, Emo Chick, commented: "My dog will either run into something or slip as he trys to stop himself." And Wkid One said: "And dog will get up like nothing happened."

Soups wrote: "I thought they were just gonna randomly stop and sit down or something. I was wrong." And Critsil joked: "I would be zooming if I had that garden as well." Kaitlyn Pennington said: "The gasp that I just gasped."

