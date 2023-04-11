Reason Dog Has Turned Green Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Golden Grinch'

A dog called Wilbur has left the internet in stitches after a video of him coming home "green," after a day of playing in the grass went viral on social media.

In the post shared on TikTok on Saturday by the dog's owner, under the username wilbur.thegolden, he can be seen sitting down on the floor with green paws and face, as his mom documents the state of him.

A voice-over explains: "Hi everyone, it's mowing season and mmh I like to have a little rub in the grass every now and again and maybe my face, and mum says that I look like a green retriever instead of a golden retriever but that's ok, I don't mind. Don't mind my feet they just kind of stick out like that like a little bit of a ballerina when I sit.

"Mum says I'm a short king, and everyone says that you need to love a little short boy. Look at my little feet there. Green! They're at 10 and 2! Mum says she's pretty proud of my lion's mane too. Well, gotta go, hope you all have a great day! Don't forget to mow your yard! Bye!" A caption added: "Had the best day rubbing and rolling in the grass!"

Stock image of a golden retriever rolling in the grass. A golden retriever coming home green after playing in the grass has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

According to washing experts at Purex, grass stains because it's made up of carotenoids, such as xanthophylls, which are organic pigments or dyes, and when these pigments come into contact with clothes they transfer.

Their website states: "At a molecular level, cotton sees grass as just another dye allowing the grass to create hydrogen bonds for the polar groups in dyes."

The post quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 384,600 views and 60,500 likes.

One user, Beverly, commented: "Golden Grinch." And Heaven Dearie evoked a Taylor Swift song, asking: "Is this the keylime green dog Taylor was talking about?" Heather C added: "The the the the the GRINCH."

Sarah wrote: "Did you say they're at 10 and 2 omg hahaha." And Takenkarathat said: "Haha my worst nightmare! I have a white husky. She just went on 2 Zyrtec a day. This TokTok makes us both want to sneeze." Mev Watson joked: "Must have had a feud with her neighbor."

Another user, Ralph asked: "You mowed your grass already? I gotta wait about couple months to do so." And Dani said: "Man took green thumb seriously."

Ruby commented: "The key lime green dog." And Quỳnh Chi wrote: "matcha retriever." Lindsey Rose added: "my dog does this as well and she's completely white."

Newsweek reached out to wilbur.thegolden for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

