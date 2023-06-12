Owner's Adorable Way for Paralyzed Corgi Still to Chase Birds Melts Hearts

A dog owner has brought internet users to tears after revealing the quirky way they ensure their paralyzed corgi still gets to chase birds around the park.

The video of Aidan, the disabled corgi, was posted on TikTok by user @thewinterden on June 11 and has already received 8.2 million views. The clip says that Aidan always loved running after the birds in the park. However, since developing a paralysis in his back legs, that's no longer a possibility.

That isn't going to stop Aidan from doing what he loves, though. His owner has discovered a way to carry the corgi around on their back, acting as his running legs instead. With his owner, from Boston, Massachusetts, chasing the birds, Aidan can bark at them and still gets to enact his favorite hobby.

A stock image of a corgi being carried around by a woman in a specially designed backpack. A TikTok video showing how a paralyzed corgi can still chase birds has amazed many followers online. BONDART/Getty Images

Layered over the viral TikTok video, the caption reads: "POV: your dog became paralyzed but used to love chasing birds so now you are his legs." The clip has already amassed more than 1.7 million likes on TikTok, with social-media users praising the owner for being so supportive.

Aidan's owner explained in a follow-up video that Aidan suffers from degenerative myelopathy, which affects the spinal cord. The earlier signs of this disease include difficulty getting up, instability when standing, and the hind paws turning under and causing the dog to walk on its knuckles instead.

Experts from VCA Animal Hospitals say that many of the early symptoms are similar to osteoarthritis, which can make a diagnosis very difficult. However, as the disease progresses, the symptoms will move further away from those of osteoarthritis, for example, as the weakness and stumbling become more commonplace.

There isn't a known reason for this degenerative disease, but certain breeds appear to be more at risk than others. Breeds known to suffer from this condition include German shepherds, border collies, Siberian huskies, Bernese mountain dogs, miniature poodles, and, sadly for Aidan, corgis as well.

Although degenerative myelopathy is incurable, there are ways of prolonging the dog's quality of life and keeping them moving as much as possible. Physical therapy and swimming are ideal ways of keeping the dog's muscle tone and maintaining as much strength as possible, without causing them more pain.

Aidan's owner wrote that he uses a wheelchair for his walks and does physical therapy every other week to try to delay the progression of the degenerative myelopathy. Since receiving the diagnosis last year, Aidan's owner is trying to give the corgi the best life he could ask for and stop the disease from taking away all his favorite things.

Alongside the viral clip, the caption reads that "he loves it" when he gets to feel like he's still chasing the birds, with "his one leg flapping along like he's running."

More than 11,000 people have commented on the video, with many social-media users applauding the owner's undeniable love for Aidan.

One person commented: "There couldn't be a better owner for this pup."

Another TikTok user wrote: "This is the most wholesome thing I've seen all week. I think the pigeons might disagree though."

A third comment reads: "The birds gently playing along [because] they understand they're enrichment."

Newsweek reached out to @thewinterden via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.