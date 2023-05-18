The Story of How a Boston Terrier Who Loves Water Got His Own Indoor Pool

A lucky bull terrier that loves swimming has been treated to his own indoor pool at home, allowing him to swim all year round.

Lisa Mazurek shared a video of her dog, Thor, jumping into the lakes near their home in British Columbia, Canada, which led her to get the bull terrier his own pool. Thor can't seem to get enough of the water, as Mazurek told Newsweek that he would go in the pool "at least three to four times a day," but he was left bone dry during the winter months as it was too cold for a swim.

So Mazurek and her partner, Garnett Ryshak, surprised the terrier with a pool inside their garage, giving him the option between his summer pool and a winter pool. Mazurek said "he loves his indoor pool" and now he can swim whenever he pleases.

There's no denying that pet owners love to make their companions happy, no matter what the cost. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) said that pet spending was up almost 11 percent in 2022 year-on-year, as total sales exceeded $136 billion for the 12-month period.

Thor swimming in his indoor pool. Thor loves swimming, but couldn't swim in his outdoor pool during the winter, so his owners came up with a solution. @thorthebrownboston

The highest spending category was pet food and treats, which cost over $58 billion in 2022, an increase of more than 16 percent on the year prior.

The adorable video of Thor was posted on TikTok (@thorthebrownboston) in April, and it has since generated over 345,000 views and more than 67,000 likes. After sharing many videos of Thor swimming in the past, Mazurek wanted to explain "the story of how Thor eventually got his indoor pool" through this video.

The resident from Vernon discussed her initial surprise when Thor showed his love for swimming, which was very unexpected.

"We were told by a lot of people that Boston terriers didn't like to swim, so that wasn't even our intention for him," Mazurek told Newsweek. "There are walking trails along the lake, so we began to take him in the lake to cool him off.

"He didn't seem to mind it and one day when his dad jumped in, Thor went swimming after. We bought him a life jacket and we couldn't keep him out of the lake after that."

Due to the excessive heat in their region, getting Thor a pool seemed a no-brainer to keep him cool. "He seemed to really enjoy it, so we upgraded to a bigger and deeper one, until arriving at the 15-foot pool he has outside now," she explained.

Mazurek added that Thor swims laps for 15 minutes at a time throughout the day, or sometimes jumps in to catch his favorite toys. But his activities "vary from pool to pool" for the lucky pup, who chooses which pool he wants to swim in.

Since sharing the video of Thor's indoor pool, Mazurek has been overwhelmed by the response on social media, leaving her amazed that the dog's love of water has gained such a following.

She continued: "We are still constantly surprised at Thor's following. He has changed how we look at life because he wakes up happy every day. The reaction still blows us away and makes our hearts so full to imagine that he can make such a difference in the world, one little dog paddle at a time."

The TikTok clip has received more than 2,300 comments so far from impressed and adoring social media users.

One person commented: "Not only is Thor living his best life, reading these comments, the joy he brings to so many people it's amazing."

Another comment on the video reads: "Watching him enjoy his pool is so much fun. Thank you for sharing him with us."

