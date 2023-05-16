Labrador Asking Permission Before Going Swimming Melts Hearts: 'How Polite'

Internet users have applauded one Labrador's will power, as she seemingly asks for permission before going for a swim.

Despite being desperate to go swimming in the nearby lake, Willow the Labrador looks towards her owner, Emily Larabell, with pleading eyes. It can only mean one thing. Once Larabell tells Willow that she's allowed to go in the water, then there's no stopping her sprinting towards the lake.

Larabell shared the video (@emilylarabell) of her black Labrador on April 14, and it has already amassed over 3 million views and almost 250,000 likes. Larabell wrote in the caption that Willow "always has to ask permission" before running to the lake.

It's no secret that most Labradors love the water, whether that's from a hose in the back yard, or a huge lake to dive into. The American Kennel Club says that they're made for swimming. Their thick tail serves as a rudder to steer them along, and the webbing on their paws enables them to swim quickly. Icy-cold water won't deter these dogs, though, as their thick, waterproof coats keep them warm in the coldest of temperatures. Labradors are typically active and need to expend plenty of energy to keep them enriched and fit.

As much as dogs may love the water, there are also some safety requirements for owners to be aware of. Dogs should never be left alone in the water in case of emergency, according to the website PetMD. Once they're finished swimming, owners also need to wash the animals with clean water to remove any minerals or algae, taking particular emphasis to clean their ears to prevent infection.

While Willow may have waited at the top of the steps for permission in the video, Larabell's chocolate Labrador, named Winston, was already on the grassy land below. It seems that Winston was keen to get a head start as soon as their owner agreed.

The obedient Labradors have been a huge hit on TikTok, with more than 1,000 comments from adoring social-media users. They praised the dogs for being so obedient, despite their excitement to swim.

One person commented on the video: "Other one was like, go ask mom."

Another TikTok user wrote: "I've never seen a chocolate bar move that fast," and Larabell responded by joking that "he put the jets on."

One commenter wrote, "how polite," while another posted: "That was fast but not furious lol...rather polite."

