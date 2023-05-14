Hearts Melt As 5 'Terrified' Rescue Dogs Enjoy Their First Pamper Session

A moving social media video of five nervous dogs arriving at an animal shelter in the U.K has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

"We had 5 scared babies arrive today," a caption across the TikTok post read.

The newly-viral TikTok clip captures Many Tears Animal Rescue's newest residents huddled together in a shared kennel, quivering with nerves.

"Meet our 5 new angels," a caption under the post opened up.

It continued to detail the dogs' current emotional state: "These gorgeous 1-year-old [Bernese Collie crosses] arrived with us today and are in desperate need of love and socialization. They are terrified of the human touch and are yet to experience the very basics of a regular dog's life. We will introduce these dogs to a new world where there are gentle hands, kind words, good food and soft beds. The 5 will all require adult only homes and as they are so scared of humans and reliant on other dogs, they will also require at least one other resident dog in their new homes".

The animal shelter then explained that all five dogs are currently available for adoption.

"They go by the names of Dotty, Feebe, Larga, Jeans and Lindor," the shelter wrote under the post.

Many Tears Animal Rescue is based in Llanelli, South Wales, and works to find safe and loving foster and forever homes for the many dogs and smaller number of cats that it takes into its care. While the number of households seeking to adopt a dog during the COVID-19 national lockdowns skyrocketed, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) recently reported that according to its 2022 findings re-homing has dropped by 8 percent across England and Wales.

The five dogs featured in the shelter's viral TikTok post are described as all being in need of "desperate" need of socialization. They can be seen sitting closely next to each other while shaking with nerves in the emotional video clip.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on April 12 by @ManyTearsAnimalRescue, the shelter's official TikTok account, the post which can be seen here has been viewed more than 440,000 times. Over 48,000 TikTok users have liked the video while more than 2,000 users chose to comment under their post, expressing their support for the shelter in its quest to find urgent care for the nervous pups.

"The sadness in their eyes," one user observed.

"They look life the life has drained from them. So sad. People can be so cruel to animals," another user added.

The video clip offered audiences an insight into what the five pups' first day at the shelter looked like, and the kind of care they require.

They were shown to have been in desperate need of a good bath, and so had their first "pamper session" on the very same day they arrived.

The video captures the moment the dogs experience their first grooming session at the shelter, which was complete with a thorough wash and a good brushing down. The five are then equipped with a new duvet, and a comfortable shared bed space while they wait to be selected for adoption. The video doesn't reveal how the five pups ended up in the shelter's care, or what they went through in the first few months of their lives to lead to them experiencing such debilitating anxiety.

