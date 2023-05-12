Labrador Who Takes a Toy And Visits 'Grandpaws' When Bored Melts Hearts

A TikTok video of a Labrador "visiting" his grandparents' backyard when he's feeling bored has delighted online viewers.

The charming video clip captures the moment when Paddy the Labrador walks from his home's garden to his grandparents' garden next door through a small gate that joins the two plots of land together.

"Every day when Paddy gets bored he lets himself out and [goes] to his grandparents," a caption across the clip reads. "He loves the gate between our gardens."

Paddy can be seen walking enthusiastically through his garden to his grandparents' garden, often carrying one of his favorite toys in his mouth.

Benefits of Owning a Pet in Older Years

Veterinarian Amanda Takiguchi told Newsweek, "Owning a pet in old age can greatly benefit our emotional, mental and physical well-being because a pet can provide incredible companionship and encourage more regular physical activity,"

She said owning a dog or looking after one, as Paddy's grandparents do, will likely encourage a pet's elderly owner or caregiver to walk regularly and may provide more opportunities for the person to socialize and interact with other people. And, of course, the pet can serve as a trusted companion to its elderly owner.

Owning and caring for a pet is no easy task, however, but the additional responsibility it brings to the owner's life might give the elderly person the feeling of being needed or having a purpose.

"Being responsible for another life gives pet owners a sense of purpose and motivation. Having to take care of a pet also requires owners to stick to a routine," Takiguchi said.

The veterinarian suggested that adopting a cat might be a better choice for very elderly people or those who have difficulty walking regularly, as they are lower-maintenance pets compared with dogs.

Either way, Takiguchi sings the praises of owning a pet in older age and notes that having a furry friend can contribute to lower blood pressure levels.

"There's nothing like an enthusiastic greeting from your dog, or a cuddle session with your cat curled up on your lap, to warm your heart," she said. "Therefore, pets may help combat loneliness and depression, which are common problems among the elderly."

She went on: "Although pets can be beneficial for some elderly people, they are not appropriate in every case. Each person's situation is unique and should be thoroughly considered before deciding to adopt a pet."

The vet said potential owners should be healthy enough to provide the pet with food, water, appropriate exercise and medical care.

A stock image shows a man with a Labrador. In a TikTok video, Paddy the Labrador travels between his home's garden and his grandparents' garden whenever he's bored. Getty Images

Since it was shared to the platform on April 15, the TikTok post has been liked by over 35,000 users. The account, which has gained over 105,000 followers, appears to be dedicated to documenting Paddy's life and sharing his best moments with fans online.

"I'm crying awww," one user commented under the post. Others gushed over Paddy's antics.

Another user wrote: "My dog does the same, he loves it now the doors can stay open. My in-laws adore him. It's so sweet."

"All grandchildren love visiting grandparents," wrote a third user.

Newsweek reached out to @PadTheDog for comment via Instagram and TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.