Watch As Golden Retriever Steals Owner's Steak and Refuses To Give It Back

A social media video of a cheeky golden retriever stealing a large steak from his owner has generated laughs across the internet.

The newly viral TikTok post captures the moment when Monte the golden retriever attempts to keep hold of a stolen piece of steak, while his owner tries to yank it out of his mouth.

Monte wins the tense tug of war and can then be seen running away with the large portion of steak and quickly swallowing it before his owner can even think about catching up.

The video had been aptly captioned: "Guy inhaled it."

This combined image shows footage of Monte the golden retriever refusing to relinquish a stolen steak.

"They were trying to cut me up some little tiny nibblets of steaks," a voiceover narration representing Monte's internal monologue explained.

"Well you know what? I'm tired of the table scraps," it continued defiantly.

The voiceover went on to share: "I took this opportunity and I ran with it. I'm a golden retriever and in this case I retrieved the gold. I am locked jaw on this beautiful piece of meat and I ain't lettin' up. This was my moment."

Should Dogs Eat Steak?

The short answer is no. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), although well-cooked steak eaten in moderation may be safe for dogs to consume, if the meat is eaten raw it could have serious consequences

"Raw steak or hamburger patties can contain bacteria, such as salmonella and E. coli, that can be harmful to dogs and people too. Keep a careful eye on the meat as you prepare the grill because the aroma will definitely get your dog's attention, and they may try to sneak a tasty morsel," the AKC writes on its website.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on 31 March by @Monte_The_Golden, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 12 million times and liked by over 1.8 million users, making it by far @Monte_The_Golden's most viewed post to date.

More than 7,000 TikTok users have left amused comments under the post, and the popularity of the video has inspired the original poster to upload a follow-up clip of Monte's latest steak-stealing antics.

"This is mine plus back interest," one user joked under the original post, referencing Monte's refusal to return the steak.

Another added: "The way you gobbled it down."

"Classic Golden move," observed a different TikToker, referring to the breed's tendency to "retrieve" items, hence their name.

