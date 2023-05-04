Shock as Pet Camera Captures How Dog Protects Owner 'No Matter The Cost'

A social media video of two dogs guarding their home while their owner's away has generated laughs across the internet.

The newly viral TikTok post captured the moment when two boxers were called to action after hearing someone arrive at their front door, barking and jumping down a flight of stairs.

While frantically racing down the stairs, one of the dogs appears to trip over the bannister, before luckily landing on a soft couch.

To add a comedic touch, the moment occurs against the music lyrics, "oh no." The entire saga had been filmed on a pet camera while the house looks to be vacant of the dogs' owner.

"Must protect. No matter the cost," the video was captioned, poking fun at the dogs' enthusiasm for watching over their household.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared on April 25 by @Jemma_And_Sb, the video which can be seen here, has been viewed more than 3.9 million times and liked by more than 350,000 TikTok users, making it the account's most popular post to date by far. More than 2,500 users have expressed their amusement in the comments section.

"OUCH! Watching this hurt me lol," one user wrote, reacting to the hilarious fall.

"The way my jaw hit the floor," another user added.

A different TikToker commented: "Boxers are crazy."

"Dogs can fly who knew," shared a different user.

The TikTok account appears to be dedicated to documenting the dogs' daily lives and funny antics.

A stock image of a boxer running. A TikTok video showed two boxers frantically running down stairs, with one falling over a bannister in the process. Getty Images

Why Should You Adopt a Boxer?

Boxers are known for their protective and defensive nature, hence why the pair in the video were going to great lengths to discover what could be going on at their front door.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) writes on its website that the breed is "bright and alert, sometimes silly, but always courageous," which matches up pretty well with what was captured in the TikTok post.

The pet registry adds that their loyal and affectionate nature has made the breed very popular in the U.S. for a very long time.

"Boxers are the whole doggy package," the AKC adds.

