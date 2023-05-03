Labrador Caught Trying To Steal off Kitchen Counter: 'So Close Yet So Far'

A chocolate Labrador trying to reach some irresistible treats on the kitchen counter has left the internet in hysterics with his admirable attempts.

The video was posted on TikTok by user @bohdithelab showing the Labrador standing on his hind legs while trying to reach a delicious snack that was left on the side.

Bohdi's owner joked that he was "so close yet so far away" in his efforts to obtain the treat which wasn't intended for him.

The all-important snack that Bohdi was trying to get his paws on was a peanut butter and strawberry biscuit, which would have smelled delicious to the ever-hungry Labrador.

Peanut butter is a strong favorite among most dog breeds as they simply can't get enough of the nutty taste. Most types of peanut butter are safe for pooches to eat, however, as greedy pups rarely know when to stop, their intake should be moderated so they don't consume too much.

According to the American Kennel Club, peanut butter is a great source of protein, healthy fats, and vitamins B and E.

As delicious as peanut butter might be to a dog, owners won't want them scrounging for food or jumping up on the kitchen counter. This seemingly bad behavior actually originates from a dog's need to scavenge for food, as they once did in the wild.

Dog trainer Jennifer Malawey spoke to Newsweek about some of the ways owners can counteract a dog's need to scrounge.

She said: "Dogs are scavengers through and through. That behavior is what allowed them to survive, and indeed may be what made them dogs in the first place.

"In other words, even though the present-day lifestyle of most dogs doesn't necessitate scavenging, it's inefficient to try and change that behavior. Instead, you can meet your dog's needs to scavenge by feeding their meals from food toys and puzzles rather than a bowl.

"This provides a mentally enriching outlet for their instinctual desires to lick, bite, nudge, paw, and investigate."

Malawey, a behavior consultant at Jennifer Malawey Behavior & Training, encourages owners not to keep any snacks or tasty treats within reach of their canine. If they can get to a snack that's not meant for them, then they'll likely do it again because the first time was so delicious.

Since the video was shared in March, it has received over 1.9 million views and over 77,000 likes. Hundreds of social media users have also commented on the video to commend Bohdi's efforts.

One TikTok user commented on the post to suggest that he's just "always hungry."

Another commenter joked: "Completely unfazed that you are there."

