Funny

Labrador's Dramatic Way of Asking for Owner's Food Delights Internet

By
Funny Pets Dogs TikTok Viral video

A video of a dog seemingly eager for a bite of her owner's food has gone viral on TikTok, receiving over 194,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip was shared by user @bblackdp, the TikTok account of what appears to be a black Labrador. The video showed the pooch staring up at a camera with a forlorn look, with her head tilted and chin resting on the edge of a table. Seen next to the canine's head was what appeared to be a steaming bowl of noodle soup topped with a fried egg.

A caption shared with the short clip said: "Guys, don't worry, I always feed my baby."

Dog staring at dog biscuit.
A stock image of a black Labrador looking at a biscuit held in front of it. A video of a dog desperate for a taste of her owner's food has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The pup's greedy nature when it comes to food could be down to genetics, according to a Cambridge University study from May 2016.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Metabolism, found that some Labradors have a mutation in their DNA that could predispose them to weight gain.

According to a report in The Guardian, Eleanor Raffan, the study co-author, said: "There is some hard-wired biology behind that persistent food-seeking behavior."

Read more

According to the research, among the dog breeds for which data had been reported, Labrador retrievers were found to have "the greatest documented obesity prevalence and have been shown to be more food motivated than other breeds..."

The study reported that a "deletion in the pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) gene" was associated with increased body weight, adiposity, and food motivation in Labrador retrievers as well as the closely related flat-coat retrievers."

The research found this mutation is "significantly more common in Labradors selected to become assistance dog breeding stock than those selected to be companions."

@bblackdp

guys, don't worry, I always feed my baby #pet #foryou #dogsoftiktok #tiktok

♬ original sound - bblackd

Several users on TikTok were delighted by the pup in the latest viral video.

JAMES HYDE said: "Oh my dogggggggggg that smells so good!"

Lillie Konttinen wrote: "Omg [oh my god] give the baby a [small] bite. just a [small] bite."

Sandi said: "He's a [Labrador]. They are always so hungry and whiny lol," and Gilberto González agreed, saying: " I've got a Black Lab too, always so hungry."

User vinnieviddivicci wrote: "Labs always act like they NEVER get food!"

User mari_m255 agreed, stating: "That is typical Lab omg. My Lab's always crying and pretends I didn't feed them for a thousand years."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC