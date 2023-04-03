Labrador's Dramatic Way of Asking for Owner's Food Delights Internet

A video of a dog seemingly eager for a bite of her owner's food has gone viral on TikTok, receiving over 194,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip was shared by user @bblackdp, the TikTok account of what appears to be a black Labrador. The video showed the pooch staring up at a camera with a forlorn look, with her head tilted and chin resting on the edge of a table. Seen next to the canine's head was what appeared to be a steaming bowl of noodle soup topped with a fried egg.

A caption shared with the short clip said: "Guys, don't worry, I always feed my baby."

The pup's greedy nature when it comes to food could be down to genetics, according to a Cambridge University study from May 2016.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Metabolism, found that some Labradors have a mutation in their DNA that could predispose them to weight gain.

According to a report in The Guardian, Eleanor Raffan, the study co-author, said: "There is some hard-wired biology behind that persistent food-seeking behavior."

According to the research, among the dog breeds for which data had been reported, Labrador retrievers were found to have "the greatest documented obesity prevalence and have been shown to be more food motivated than other breeds..."

The study reported that a "deletion in the pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) gene" was associated with increased body weight, adiposity, and food motivation in Labrador retrievers as well as the closely related flat-coat retrievers."

The research found this mutation is "significantly more common in Labradors selected to become assistance dog breeding stock than those selected to be companions."

Several users on TikTok were delighted by the pup in the latest viral video.

JAMES HYDE said: "Oh my dogggggggggg that smells so good!"

Lillie Konttinen wrote: "Omg [oh my god] give the baby a [small] bite. just a [small] bite."

Sandi said: "He's a [Labrador]. They are always so hungry and whiny lol," and Gilberto González agreed, saying: " I've got a Black Lab too, always so hungry."

User vinnieviddivicci wrote: "Labs always act like they NEVER get food!"

User mari_m255 agreed, stating: "That is typical Lab omg. My Lab's always crying and pretends I didn't feed them for a thousand years."

