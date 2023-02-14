Laughter as Great Dane Puppy Eats Peanut Butter 'Like a Great White Shark'

The way one dog enjoys a peanut butter treat has left the internet in stitches after the Great Dane puppy was likened to a "great white shark."

In a video on TikTok by nicolewilliamsart with over 6 million views, 3-month-old Great Dane puppy Hazel is learning how to lick peanut butter off a spoon.

Hazel is super excited about her new peanut butter treat and rushes to lick the spoon with hilarious consequences.

She appears to almost eat the entire spoon, chomping down and showing the whites of her eyes. Her owner Nicole even likens the pup to "a great white shark."

"Gives 'just take a small bite' a whole new meaning," laughed one TikTok user, while another viewer said: "She did it right. I will accept no other way going forward."

Peanut butter is a much-loved dog treat that pet parents will often offer to their furry friends. Regular peanut butter is safe to give your dog as a treat, but the more natural the better.

Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, veterinarian director here at SeniorTailWaggers.com and director of Kingsgate Animal Hospital, in Texas, told Newsweek: "In general, peanut butter is safe for dogs to eat, though it should be given as a treat or to aid in medicating the dog, and not as a major part of their diet. One notable exception to this is sugar-free peanut butter. Many sugar-free peanut butters contain xylitol, also sometimes listed as birch sugar, which is highly toxic to dogs."

The Great Dane puppy gained lots of compliments from TikTok users. These large working dogs reach an average height of 30 inches and weigh between 110 and175 pounds. Recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 1887, they are listed as the 17th-most popular breed in the U.S. Adult-sized Great Danes can need anywhere between 2,500 and 3,000 calories a day.

If you're looking for healthy treats for your pup, there are lots of great options.

"A healthy treat for a dog depends on the dog's health and their preferences," explained Dr. Whittenburg. "For example, diabetic dogs should not be fed sugary snacks—this includes carrots and other things high in natural sugars. Owners of overweight dogs need to be careful about calorie content as many commercially prepared treats are very high in calories."

"One of my favorite treats for dogs is popcorn. An owner can put some kernels in a lunch bag, pop it into the microwave for a bit, and instantly have a warm, crunchy treat that almost all dogs love," he added. "It is economical, low in calories and fat, and has a high fiber content. It is important that the owner does not add salt or butter."

Newsweek has reached out to nicolewilliamsart for comment.

