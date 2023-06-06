Corgi Has the 'Cutest Reaction' After Spotting Owner at the Groomers

A corgi enjoying her regular grooming session has melted hearts online, after her owner filmed the way she instantly started smiling as soon as she saw him.

The clip was shared on Maxine the dog's dedicated TikTok account (@madmax_fluffyroad) on June 5, and it has already received over 4.8 million views. Maxine's owner wrote that hers was "the cutest reaction" he could have hoped for.

The moment was captured when Maxine's owner returned to the dog salon to collect his pet once she was cleaned and trimmed by the groomer. As Maxine's owner, from New York, waited outside the salon, he filmed the corgi enjoying the final touches of her session. Once Maxine noticed her owner waiting to collect her, there was instantly a huge smile on her face.

A stock image showing a corgi at the salon. A TikTok video of a corgi noticing her owner has melted many hearts online, as she instantly smiles at his appearance. BONDART/Getty Images

Many owners will be familiar with the rising costs of owning a pet, from the food, toys, medical bills and grooming sessions. Expenditure on the pet industry has risen dramatically over recent years, reaching an all-time high of over $136 billion in 2022, according to Statista.

When annual pet spending was broken down into categories, in 2020 it was revealed that the average dog owner spent $1,201, compared to the $687 cat owners spent in the year.

The estimates by Statista reveal that, unsurprisingly, food was the highest expense for owners, costing around $440 throughout the year. Grooming was the third highest cost for dog owners, however, costing around $120 annually.

Maxine is no stranger to social-media adoration, as her owner regularly posts updates about her antics on TikTok. This latest video, with the caption that reads, "when your dog catches you watching them getting groomed," has delighted many people online.

Maxine has become such a viral sensation that the clip has already received over 2,500 comments. A lot of the reaction has highlighted Maxine's wonderful smile as soon as she spots her owner nearby, showing the unbreakable bond between an owner and man's best friend.

One TikTok user commented: "That dang grin though! Makes me turn into a giddy puddle."

One comment reads: "She's looking at him and saying, look dad I'm being so good."

Another points out: "It's not just the mouth, the eyes become softer too. It's amazing how much facial expression a dog can have."

Newsweek reached out to @madmax_fluffyroad via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.