Travel

Labrador Smiling During Sleepover With Grandma Melts Hearts: 'So Content'

By
Travel Pets Dogs Animal behavior Viral video

A video of a dog appearing to be smiling during a sleepover with his grandma has gone viral on TikTok, where it had received over 300,000 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video shared by Alan + Max (@aschmidtt0) read: "Your grandma is here, which means sleepovers!"

The clip showed a black labrador waiting beside a bed, while a woman tapped the mattress with her hand, encouraging the pup to join her. The dog then jumped onto the bed and appeared to have a grin on his face while the woman patted his head in bed.

A caption posted with the video said: "Is it just me or is Max literally smiling."

Dog smiling while being petted.
A file photo of a dog appearing to smile while being petted. A video of a dog appearing to smile during a sleepover with his grandma has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Can Dogs Really Smile?

As heartwarming as the dog's reaction in the latest viral video may be, do dogs really smile?

They do indeed. But most behaviorists don't really consider a dog's smile to be "a true grin in the way we think about a human smile," veterinarian Dr. Sandra C. Mitchell explained in a November 2021 PetMD article.

Several canine expressions, such as wide-mouth panting, relaxing with their tongues out and submissive grins, can be seen as a smile, she said.

Most scientists believe a dog's smile can be traced back to evolution and the fact that dogs are "masters of analyzing human behavior."

Humans tend to react in a positive way when they see a dog smile, either by smiling back or offering treats. So dogs smile more often because they're rewarded for this behavior.

This phenomenon of dogs being triggered to smile when humans smile is akin to "laughter contagion," the veterinarian said. "Just as one person laughing heartily can trigger another person to start laughing, a happy person that smiles can trigger a happy dog to smile back."

Mitchell said it's also important to bear in mind that individual dogs respond to varying situations in different ways. So, what might trigger a smile in one dog may not cause the same in another.

Read more

'So Content'

The latest viral video has delighted users on TikTok, with some sharing that their own dogs seem to have a special bond with their grandmothers.

User stillspookydagger wrote: "He is literally smiling," while Meghan said: "That's grandma's baby."

Chad Leamon wrote: "The little wind up before the jump [onto the bed] lol [laugh out loud] cute pup."

Matthew Riches said: "He's so content," to which the original poster replied: "He really is."

Sue Today wrote: "My son's dog was not allowed on the bed, but when I came to visit that rule ended for a few days." The original poster replied: "That's exactly how it goes in our house too."

Catherine D said: "I moved in with my mom recently and my dachshund loves when I drop him off in her room when I go to work."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video hasn't been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC