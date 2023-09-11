Watch Hilarious Moment Angry Dog Swears at Owner: 'What Did He Call Me?'

Waffles, a Yorkshire Terrier, may look like butter wouldn't melt in his mouth, but it turns out he has an attitude if he doesn't get his own way.

In a viral clip shared to a TikTok page dedicated to the dog, @wafflestheyorkie, he can be seen using recordable dog communication buttons to ask for a treat from his owner. However, when she declines his request, he struts over to an unpleasant word and curses at his owner.

The video captioned: "My dog called me an a$$hole! When Waffles wants a treat he won't take no for an answer. And with his talking buttons he lets me know when he is angry!" boasts over 962,000 views.

Layered over the video is a box that refers to the clip as "swearing series: what did he call me?"

Note: This clip contains language some readers may find offensive.

Previously, Newsweek spoke to a dog owner who had taught her pet bunny how to communicate. Alexis Devine began the process by pressing the "outside" button every time they went outside along with saying the word.

"It sounds so simple, but within a few weeks she pressed it herself for the first time," Devine said. "And from that moment, it was game on."

In the comments, Waffles' owner told one user: "At a minimum they can learn how to use one or a bell to ask to go outside. Just takes repetition and patience!" to train them.

Waffles has a selections of buttons to choose from, but it seems like his favorite ones are swear words. The petite dog has gone viral a number of times for swearing at his owner when she doesn't feed him on demand.

One clip has racked up one million views as he presents an empty bowl to his owner and presses the "feed me" button. His attempt at asking nicely doesn't last long as he asks again but presses the "b****" button right after.

A stock image of a Yorkshire Terrier sitting on a sofa. The same breed has left the internet in stitches as he uses verbal buttons to curse his owner. Valeriya21/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The American Kennel Club (AKC) states canines should be given treats in moderation and shouldn't make up more than 10 percent of their diet. The AKC points out there isn't a "one size fits all" rule with dogs as their size varies depending on breed. But owners can work out the calorie consumption by reading the nutrition information labels.

Vegetables are a good healthy treat for dogs, but not all canines will be motivated by a healthy option. Fortunately, there are low-calorie treats out there.

The popular clip has more than 21,000 likes and almost 300 comments.

One user said: "That's why my dog doesn't get those. She would be asking for the treats all the time."

"Exactly why I don't train my Yorkie. I'd rather him not call me the names I know he's thinking lol," said another.

"It's always the innocent ones you have to watch out for," said another.

Newsweek reached out to @wafflestheyorkie for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

