Internet Sobs as 13-Year-Old Dog Enjoys Candy Bar Treat on His Final Day

Our pets bring much joy and love into our lives during their short time with us, which is why it's never easy to say goodbye.

When one owner was told she could have one last day with her beloved pug, she wanted to give him everything that made him happy. Michelle Wilson knew she had to give Teddy, her 13-year-old pug, his favorite candy as part of that final-day bucket list.

Wilson, who lives in Northampton, England, told Newsweek that Teddy was living with bronchitis in his final year, and although he was on medication, "he sadly caught kennel cough and wasn't strong enough to fight it off."

As his condition worsened in his final days, Wilson took him to the vet, who told her to "spend one last day with him." The vet also said Teddy could enjoy some unhealthy treats like chocolate since the dog's end was near.

Michelle Wilson shared the heartbreaking clip of Teddy's final treat on TikTok. @teddysdogs

No owner ever wants to hear those words, but Wilson had to fight through her pain to make the dog's final day joyous and memorable.

Owners have a unique connection with their pets, regardless of what animal it is, and it's no wonder they're called man's best friend. Eighty-eight percent of Americans recently said they consider their pet to be part of the family, according to YouGov.

An everlasting bond makes losing a pet so much harder. When participants in YouGov's 2019 survey were asked about the hardest parts of owning a pet, 40 percent said it was the end-of-life decision. No owner ever wants to think about it, but it has to happen.

After Wilson was told she needed to bring Teddy back to the vet later that day, she felt as if she had "been hit by a truck." But she wanted to make his last day a special one.

"I took him to his favorite park in his stroller," she said. "We went home via McDonald's, and then I managed to have a little cuddle with him. He couldn't settle, he was too uncomfortable, and I knew I had to take him back to the vet's.

"I remembered I had some Celebrations and there was a mini Mars bar in there, so I filmed him having it and he loved it. I have only just been able to watch the video back recently. I have more to watch from his last day but still don't feel strong enough to watch them. I still cry so much," Wilson said.

Many owners choose to memorialize their beloved pet after it's gone, whether it's with a framed portrait, a piece of jewelry or a plant outside. Wilson has chosen to keep a teddy bear, like Teddy, that has a few mementos hidden inside.

"He loved his Mars bar so much. I have a special keepsake Teddy bear with a secret zip in the back, and I've got a couple of special things from Teddy in there, including some of his fur and the Mars wrapper."

On May 29, Wilson shared the video of Teddy's final candy on her TikTok account (@teddysdogs), and it's amassed over 2.7 million views already and 1,100 comments. Many owners have shared their own heartbreaking pet losses.

One user wrote: "Losing my pug was the hardest loss I ever endured."

Another said: "Oh sweet baby, I bet that was the best treat ever. My heart is with your special people. To know a pug is to love one."

