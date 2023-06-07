Neighbors Come Out for Dog's Last Walk to Say Goodbye: 'Amazing Send-Off'

When one owner had to make the heartbreaking decision to stop walking his senior dog, the local community all turned out to say their goodbyes to Mellow.

Neighbor Kelly Jordan Warunek, of Dupont, Pennsylvania, was devastated to receive a letter in her mailbox explaining that the pit-bull mixed breed has been diagnosed with lymphoma. He would soon be "leaving for doggie heaven."

Mellow's owner provided a map of the final route they would be taking and welcomed neighbors to come out to offer Mellow some love one last time. Warunek told Newsweek that the idea was both "extremely heartbreaking and also heartwarming," and she went out to see Mellow and his owner.

Mellow pictured enjoying his final walk round the neighborhood. Many neighbors came out to show support for the cancer-stricken pit-bull mixed breed and say their goodbyes. KJ Warunek

Exercising a senior dog is no easy task as they slow down and show less energy. However, it's pivotal that they still get the chance to stretch their legs and explore the outside world regularly, despite their advanced years.

The U.K.-based charity, the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals encourages owners to take their senior dogs for short, gentle walks every day to keep them active and maintain muscle strength. The PDSA's key advice is to stick to familiar routes that the dog enjoys, only walking during comfortable weather conditions, and going at the dog's pace. However, if the weather is too hot or cold outside and may put more physical stress on the dog, owners can still provide them with stimulation and fulfilment through puzzle toys and indoor games.

"Mellow and Kevin left notes in people's mailboxes stating that he's sick and thanking everyone for being so good to them," Warunek said. "He also left $5 with the notes to either get a treat for a pup or donate it to charity."

While Warunek had seen Mellow around the neighborhood in the past, she hadn't thought much of his senior age before. She hadn't considered the devastation she'd feel at saying goodbye. Warunek said: "My husband, Mark and I, went to his first corner stop. I cried at first when he was saying bye to his dog, but I got it together when he came up to me for pets.

Neighbours pictured who came out to line Mellow's final route. The local Dupont residents showed incredible love and support for the cancer-stricken dog on his final walk. KJ Warunek

"I don't know his exact age, but Kevin adopted him seven years ago. He's definitely a senior dog, his face is all white like an old man," she said.

"He had a lot of corners to stop at, and on the three that I saw, there were about 20 to 25 people at each one. I would like to thank the Dupont community and all the dog lovers around the globe. This is one amazing send-off."

Warunek shared a picture of the letter she received notifying her of Mellow's final stroll around the neighborhood, on the Facebook group Dogspotting Society. The post has received over 16,000 likes on Facebook and more than 2,100 comments already.

Many Facebook users implored Warunek to share updates from the last walk, and the images she shared have also generated over 8,700 likes. The social media reaction has been incredibly warming for Warunek, who never imagined she would draw in so much attention.

The senior pit bull, Mellow, pictured during his final walk. Mellow's owner, Kevin, left notes for local residents with a map of their final walk so people could come out and give him love. KJ Warunek

She continued: "The only reaction is unbelievable. Our first story on Dogspotting has over 16,000 likes, and the follow up post has over 8,000. I'm getting messages from people all over the world, from Canada, the U.K. and Australia."

Many people on social media were brought to tears by Warunek's posts, leaving comments to express their sadness for Mellow.

One comment reads: "The way I would've brought treats and lined that route with them."

Another person wrote: "I just woke up my dog to give him a hug. Sending lots of love towards Mellow."

Responding to the images of Mellow's last walk, one person commented: "Not sure why I thought I could make it throw this post without bawling."

