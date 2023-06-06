Labrador's Adorable Party To Celebrate His 13th Birthday Amazes Internet

This senior Labrador shows little sign of slowing down, as he celebrated becoming a teenager with a lavish birthday party, complete with balloons, treats and even a cake.

Dog owner Tatyana Ofter wasn't going to let her Labrador celebrate his thirteenth birthday without a huge celebration, and she certainly gave Simba a memorable day. The senior Labrador started his teenage years with an adorable party with all his favorite humans, and of course, they brought along their own dogs too.

Sharing the adorable experience on her TikTok account @tatyana.jade, Ofter wrote: "pov: your dog only turns 13 once, so you throw him a birthday party."

The event was such a hit with all the guests, both the two-legged and four-legged kind, and Ofter added on TikTok that she would "highly recommend throwing your dog a birthday party."

Tatyana Ofter and her partner Chris James, with their Labrador, Simba. Simba celebrated his 13th birthday in impressive fashion with his own birthday party. @tatyana.jade

Many owners now choose to celebrate their beloved pet's birthday each year as it's become a growing trend. According to data collected by Statista in 2022, 62 percent of owners aged between 30 and 44 years old bought their pet a birthday present.

Younger pet owners were slightly less likely to buy gifts for their pets, but it was still an overall majority, as 53 percent of owners aged 18 to 29 celebrated their pet's birthdays. Older owners, aged over 65 years, were the least likely to buy birthday gifts for their pets, as 44 percent said they had done so in the past.

During his thirteenth birthday, Simba strutted around the party wearing a birthday hat while observing all the presents, treats and the all-important cake. When the time came to blow out the candles on his dog-friendly cake, Simba couldn't wait to dive straight in. He even managed to accidentally knock the cake over in his eagerness to eat all of it.

During the event, guests were also treated to a montage of footage of Simba over the years, from his early puppy years until more recently. Despite moving at a slightly slower pace these days, Simba was able to keep up with all the excitement and still be the life of the party.

Ofter shared the clip of Simba's birthday party on May 31, and it has already generated over 3 million views and more than 425,000 likes on TikTok.

The viral video has also amassed over 3,000 comments since being posted, with many social media users praising the owners for celebrating Simba's big day.

One TikTok user commented: "A special party for a very special boy. Happy birthday! May he live to see many more."

Another comment reads: "I love when people love their dogs this much."

While another person wrote: "When I saw the puppy videos in the background I started tearing up."

Newsweek reached out to @tatyana.jade via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

