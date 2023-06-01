Heartwarming

Man Shares the Sweet 'Tradition' He's Spent 14 Years Doing With His Dog

Many families will have their own traditions that last a lifetime, and this man and his dog have managed to carry on their game-night tradition for the last 14 years.

Whenever Dennis Gerard sits down with his family for a card game, there's one four-legged guest who can't help but join in too. Piper, the miniature pinscher has made a habit of sitting on Gerard's lap every time they are at the table, as the dog even sneaks a look at his cards.

These days, Gerard, from Jacksonville, Florida, can't sit at a table without Piper coming to join him, telling Newsweek: "If I sit at a table to do anything, Piper is in my lap."

At first, Gerard said that Piper "begged to be in [his] lap," and now it's simply second nature to them both.

Denis Gerard and Piper's 14 Year Tradition
Dennis Gerard and Piper during game night. Piper has sat on Gerard's lap for 14 years, whenever he sits at the table. @dennis.gerard

There's no doubt that Piper and Gerard share an incredible bond, and it's certainly one that many pet owners will recognize. A December 2019 YouGov survey asked over 1,200 participants about their own pets, and it may be unsurprising to hear that pets mean an awful lot to their owners. The results highlighted that 88 percent of owners consider their pets to be part of the family.

Gerard loves to involve Piper in family game night, but there are other ways that owners show their undisputed love for their dogs, cats, fish, rabbits or any other pet. According to the survey, 66 percent of owners let their pet sleep in the bed with them, and 44 percent celebrated their beloved pet's birthday.

Gerard explained that his tradition of allowing Piper to sit at the table actually started in 1992, with his previous dog, Rocky.

"The tradition started with my first miniature pinscher, Rocky, as we would have game night and he'd always beg to get into my lap," he said. "After he crossed the bridge, we rescued Piper. I think Rocky's spirit guided Piper to continue this tradition.

"He will stay in my lap as long as I let him. If I put him down, he will try to climb back onto my lap, so sometimes I put his pillow on my lap."

As he's now had two dogs who just have to sit on his lap when he sits round the table, Gerard joked that "this must be a MinPin thing."

Gerard posted the video of Piper sitting on his lap through the years on his TikTok account (@dennis.gerard) in May, and it's already generated over 1.1 million views. In the caption of the video, Gerard said that Piper "actually thinks he helps" when they play card games, and he "loves it when we cheer."

With over 147,000 likes and 700 comments on the clip, many social media users have expressed their love at seeing the sweet tradition.

One commenter wrote: "This made me cry. Nothing like having your best friend by your side for that long. Amazing relationship."

Another person commented: "Your friendship is so beautiful to see."

Many TikTokers loved the bond on show in the video, however they were clearly saddened by Piper's increasing age.

One person posted: "These transformations make me sad. It hurts to see them go grey."

"A decade for us and a lifetime for them, I wish we could keep them with us a bit longer," wrote another TikToker.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

