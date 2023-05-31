Bernese Mountain Dog's Reaction to Being Adopted by Family Caught on Camera

A shelter volunteer has captured the heartwarming moment a Bernese mountain dog, who had previously been used for breeding and was no longer needed, got adopted by her forever family.

Joe Kay volunteers for animal shelters in Ohio and has seen many dogs find loving homes. But helping Mayflower find a family is one memory he'll always cherish.

After sharing the wonderful moment when Mayflower got to meet her new family, Kay told Newsweek that she "was used as a breeding dog, but the breeders no longer needed her and they surrendered her."

Mayflower is seen getting adopted from a shelter in Ohio. The Bernese mountain dog was in the shelter for 30 days. @adoptingdogs

Finding a Bernese mountain dog in a shelter is rare, which is possibly why Mayflower was in the shelter for just 30 days before her new family came forward. Unfortunately, not all dogs are snapped up as quickly. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates that 3.1 million dogs enter shelters across the country each year, and of that total, 2 million are adopted.

It's no surprise that Mayflower was adopted so quickly, as Bernese mountain dogs are renowned for their remarkable stature and loving nature. But don't be put off by their large size. They are gentle with children, making them a great fit for families, the American Kennel Club says.

Kay spends a lot of his time volunteering at shelters, and seeing the instant connection between the dogs when they find their perfect families is what continues to drive him.

He said: "Seeing the dogs come in, completely scared and unsure of what their future has in store for them, is heartbreaking. But then seeing them get a forever family in which they know they are going to be taken care of makes it all worth it."

When Kay posted the video of Mayflower's adoption moment on TikTok (@adoptingdogs), he wrote that the dad "got his dream dog." It seems that the Bernie certainly got her dream family too.

The video has gained over 2.5 million views and 295,000 likes in a matter of days. Kay won't forget about it anytime soon, saying that it's "one of [his] favorite adoptions."

"I post a lot of videos like this, and my followers absolutely love it," he said. "People love seeing happy endings. If you are looking for a dog, please check your local shelter first."

Already, more than 800 comments have appeared on the video, with a mixture of reactions. Many of the commenters expressed shock at seeing such a beautiful and sought-after breed in a shelter.

One person wrote: "Best breed ever! How they end up in these shelters is beyond my comprehension."

Another said: "That is the happiest dog right now."

Other users commented on how ecstatic the father appeared in the clip, with one saying: "The dad's definitely the most excited."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.