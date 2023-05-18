Three Legged Pit Bull Sings Happy Birthday, Then He Runs Off With Cupcake

An adorable video of a nine-year-old grey and white Staffordshire bull terrier named Turbo has gone viral on TikTok with over three million views for his love of singing Happy Birthday with his family.

In the video, posted by Holly Stevenson, 45, Turbo can be seen sitting at the dining room table, howling along with his family while they sing Happy Birthday to both Stevenson's father and daughter-in-law.

"We were celebrating two family birthdays," Stevenson told Newsweek. "We were also celebrating Mother's Day. Turbo's absolute favorite thing to do is to sing Happy Birthday. He will not sing any other song. Even if he is sound asleep and he hears that song, he will wake up and sing!"

A stock image of a Staffordshire bull terrier with a cupcake. A staffie has been filmed singing along to Happy Birthday with his family, delighting users on TikTok. Getty Images/Photoboyko

Once he finishes the song, Turbo is given a cupcake which he gently picks up in his mouth and retreats to privacy to eat it.

"Dogs are naturally pack animals, and howling is a way to communicate with the rest of the pack and express their emotions," Dr. Patrik Holmboe, a veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care, previously told Newsweek. "So it seems natural that when dogs hear certain music, they might view it as a form of attempted communication and want to join in! It's a bit unknown how particularly happy or sad it makes your dog, but the behavior likely makes your dog feel more comfortable and connected."

"Turbo is just the sweetest and silliest boy," said Stevenson. "He loves giving kisses and having his ears rubbed the most. His favorite thing to do other than sing is take nice long walks."

Stevenson revealed that Turbo had leg amputation surgery in December 2022, and he is "thriving, singing, and living his best life."

"He was living in a home with his mom and dad when my husband got him," said Stevenson. "At the time, the mom dog had been injured and the family needed money for her surgery. Turbo was only about seven weeks old when he came to us on Christmas Eve. He was our very own Christmas miracle. He's absolutely one of our family members. He's our child and a brother to my boys and daughter-in-law and he's treated no differently."

Users in the comments loved Turbo's singing.

"I'm gonna need him to sing for me on my birthday please!" wrote one user.

"Awwwww The best Birthday boy. Love Love this," commented one user. "Aweeeee what a Beautiful FURBABY you are. Wishing you a Happy Birthday to the best singer ever. Besties FUREVER!!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.