Internet Obsessed With Dog Demanding Snacks Early: 'Can't Tell the Time'

There is nothing in the world that dogs like more than food, and they would do anything for a treat. A Staffordshire bull terrier called Josie has left the internet in stitches after a video of her begging her owner for a treat ahead of time went viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner, under the username Josiethestaffy, and has received over 1 million views. In it, Josie can be seen looking at her mom with puppy eyes from the edge of the couch. The Staffy is begging her for her daily treat, which is still a few minutes away, crying "like the world is ending."

The owner can be heard saying: "It's not time yet." The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "Pov: Josie gets a snack at 8:30. It is 8:24." It is followed by: "She can't tell time."

While dogs of course can't read the time on the clock, they always know when their dinner time or walk is, and that is due to habits, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

"A recent study reveals that animals have neurons in their brain that are activated when the animal is waiting for an expected outcome. They aren't so much telling time, as judging time," the AKC website states.

The TikTok clip has received more than 236,000 likes on the platform. One user, Stephanie, commented: "My parents' dog was a NIGHTMARE for daylight savings time, that one hour almost start WAR with him." And all_hail_sealand wrote: "It's 8:30 in her soul." Molly & Hopper's World added: "lol they always start begging a few minutes before."

Paige Alison posted: "Glad to know my staffy isn't the only one that cries like the world is ending." And Bee joked: "Have you considered your clock is slow and she is right." Reed wrote: "It's 8:30 somewhere so I'm siding with Josie!"

Another user, Kat Arnwine, commented: "But it IS time. Don't my puppy eyes tell you?!?!" And Kelly posted: "This is happening to me with my pit bull as we speak, she absolutely knows it's 5 minutes til 8:30."

Bern wrote: "Time is an illusion, give the baby snacks!!" And GuuttheGoat added: "Mine gets one at 6:45 and the 15-minute walk before can't end quick enough for him."

