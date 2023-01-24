Pit Bull's Unique Way of Calming Her 'Cranky' Sister Delights Internet

A video of a "cranky" American pit bull terrier being comforted with a "blessing" has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received over 958,000 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the clip shared by the TikTok account @skyetheblue_ read: "You're trying anything to make your sissy stop being cranky."

The video showed another dog gently resting its hand over the face of the American pit bull terrier. The caption of the post read: "Maybe a Sunday blessing will help."

As moody as the dog in the latest viral video may have seemed, American pit bull terriers are known to be "eager to please and brimming over with enthusiasm," according to the United Kennel Club (UKC), the international performance-dog registry.

"The essential characteristics of the American Pit Bull Terrier are strength, confidence, and zest for life," notes the UKC.

Similar to humans, dogs can have different moods depending on their personalities, which can change with time, according to a study published in April 2019 in the peer-reviewed Journal of Research in Personality.

William Chopik, a professor of psychology and a lead author of the study, said: "When humans go through big changes in life, their personality traits can change. We found that this also happens with dogs—and to a surprisingly large degree."

"We expected the dogs' personalities to be fairly stable because they don't have wild lifestyle changes humans do, but they actually change a lot. We uncovered similarities to their owners, the optimal time for training, and even a time in their lives that they can get more aggressive toward other animals."

Citing previous research, the study stated: "Many of the same mechanisms that are proposed to drive human personality development have also been proposed to drive personality development in other animals."

"Based on the animal literature, some of the same mechanisms might also be associated with personality development in dogs. For example, dogs mature physically as they age, which could lead to differences in personality. Indeed, senescence [deterioration with age] among animals at least partly drives their behavioral consistency across situations," the study noted.

The latest video has left TikTokers in stitches.

Nicole Scarcelli wrote: "[crying laughing emojis] Heal Sissy Praise da Lawd," to which the original poster replied: "And we all said amen [paw print emojis]."

Carlton Pertilla wrote: "In paw we pray" [crying laughing emojis]," while Engée said: "[crying laughing emojis] casting and binding the spirit!"

One user said the dog giving the blessing may have been saying, "Be calm my child," while The Pet Shop [cat emoji] said: "You have healed [hands raised emoji]."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.