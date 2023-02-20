Dog Discovering Sun Roof Has Internet in Stitches—'Jesus Help Me'

A hilarious video of a dog discovering the joys of sticking his head through the sun roof of his owners car has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.2 million views.

In the video Boston the Cane Corso can be seen with his head sticking out of the sun roof while his owner is laughing and says "He has discovered the sun roof...Jesus help me, are you kidding me right now?"

One user commented, "He's so excited to be able to look for his little hoomans."

"I can only imagine what that looks like from the outside of the car," mused another.

What Is a Cane Corso?

"Smart, trainable, and of noble bearing, the assertive and confident Cane Corse is a peerless protector," the American Kennel Club states. They can stand at nearly 28 inches tall and often weigh more than 100 pounds, making them intimidating-looking dogs. They can also be fiercely loyal to their owners, but also assertive and willful. Still according to the AKC, they "can end up owning an unwitting owner. As with any other big guardian dog, responsible breeding and early socialization with people and other dogs is vital."

The cane corso was recognized as a breed by the AKC in 2010. In an article on its website, the Cane Corso Association of America (CCAA) said that "the cane Corso is not the perfect breed for everyone."

It did not recommend getting a cane corso if you are simply attracted by its unique appearance. "A dog's breed doesn't make you more manly! If you would like a dog because you think he looks tough or makes you look powerful, this is not the reason to get a cane Corso." It also advised that the large breed needs a lot of mental stimulation in addition to regular training and exercise.

"Whether her job is greeting customers at a store, herding animals on a farm or helping you take care of your children daily, this breed needs to do something" said the CCAA. "You CANNOT send them to a dog daycare type of facility and expect them to have their mental stimulation needs met there. Additionally, you cannot leave the dog in the yard for 8-10 hours a day while you go to work. If they do not get their mental stimulation needs met, they will find other ways to entertain themselves. This can manifest as fence fighting with a neighbor's dog, digging holes and chewing on things they are not supposed to."

Last year, a video of a cane corso protecting a toddler from an "attack" divided the internet. In another clip, TikTok audiences were left delighted at a cane corso missing his owner.

Newsweek has reached out to @bostonthecanecorso for comment.

