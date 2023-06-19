Dog Dumped in Cleveland Takes Rescuer to Her Puppies in Heartbreaking Clip

A stray dog found struggling by the side of the road in Texas has melted hearts online after a clip of her getting help for her puppies went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the woman who helped her, under the username Vasquez_zully, the stray dog can be seen walking towards her car on a countryside road, and after the woman realized she was starving she took her home to help her get back to health.

The woman then noticed the dog was producing milk and from there she understood that the stray had puppies. She then took her back to where she found her, and together they ventured into the fields to find her babies.

Stock image of three puppies. A stray dog managed to save her puppies thanks to a woman's help. Getty Images

A caption alongside the video explains the story: "On my feeding route, I found this beautiful girl. Dumped in Cleveland Tx. left to starve to death. Then she went missing for days. I was looking for her every day. Until I found her again. We took her home. Then I noticed she was producing milk. Where are the babies?

"So I took her back. I trusted her, she will take me to her babies!! I took her back where I [saw] her previously and where I [picked] her up from. I was so worried because there was a heat advisory in Texas. I know she was worried too! She started sniffing. She knows she is back. She started looking. Then she started running. I told her [to] take me to your babies. We ran like 2 miles. Then she started to slow down. Her ear and her nose told me we were close. I saw the abandoned house and thought could it be?

"She took me to her babies. There they were. 6 beautiful babies. I was so [relieved] to know they were still alive. She was [relieved] too! She was happy. Maybe 3 weeks old. We were so hot. 100 degrees. I put the babies in the car. All of them enjoyed the ac. These babies will not experience Cleveland cruelty like [their] mother did! They will not get run over [on] purpose. They will not be [shot] at just because. Their [lives] will change forever."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 3.1 million companion dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, about 710,000 are safely returned to their owners, and around 2 million are adopted. Each year, approximately 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, gaining viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.9 million views and 167,300 likes on the platform.

One user, Bonnie Mackinnon Eas, commented: "Thank you for taking her back to find her babies, then for saving them all. Bless you." And Christine Nicole said: "This literally made me cry! You are just wonderful to bring her back to her babies. The sweetest video ever, when she started sniffing to find them."

Alisha M wrote: "Thank goodness you noticed her milk!! So happy they were reunited." And Scooter added: "YOU are an incredible Human Being. To take your time and think it all through and go the literal extra mile to save all of them... THANK YOU."

Newsweek reached out to Vasquez_zully via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

