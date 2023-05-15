Moment Foster Dog Immediately Adopts 11 Abandoned Puppies: 'Needed her'

A momma dog who adopted several abandoned puppies from different litters has earned a legion of fans online.

In an emotional video shared to TikTok, momma dog Stella was seen feeding some puppies that had come from a different litter.

After being introduced to the puppies, Stella let them feed on her milk which is crucial for the development of little pups.

McMinn Regional Humane Society senior director of marketing and membership engagement Erica Peden told Newsweek the 11 puppies were part of a large number that had been taken in.

A litter of puppies. The puppies were cared for by Stella the dog. MRHS

The spokesperson said the puppies were brought to the MRHS spay and neuter clinic in Tennessee on Monday, May 1.

While most strays are taken to Athens animal shelter, on this occasion, staff were aware that the shelter was full.

After determining that momma Stella had milk, staff introduced the litter of 11 puppies to her and found that she "did very well" despite it being "nerve-racking" for her.

Peden told Newsweek: "We introduced her to the puppies as a 'hail Mary' trying to avoid bottle feeding 11 puppies. We knew mother's milk was probably much better than our milk supplement and hoping the puppies would take to a bottle.

"We rubbed the first puppies on momma to hopefully rub her scent on the puppies so momma would accept them. She sniffed and seems open to the idea of letting them nurse. We then added a few more and she did well to allow them them to nurse.

"She did not fight or growl or become impatient. It's like she knew we needed her, the puppies needed her. This was the best-case scenario."

17 puppies from 3 different litters brought into the shelter today. No momma dog. This stray momma was introduced to the puppies & as you can see she said let me be their momma.

Peden added that the puppies are now interested in milk supplements and canned puppy food, earning Stella a deserved rest.

Go Fetch Rescue, located in Rhode Island, has since offered to foster Stella and hopes to find her a forever home in the near future. Meanwhile, the puppies will need more time in foster care before they are adopted.

Since being shared on May 2, the clip has been seen an estimated 8.3 million times and has attracted some 710,400 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video were supportive of the momma dog and heaped praise on her.

TikTok user Debbie Geffert said: "This made me cry. I pray this mommy gets the best home ever."

MaxtheMorkie added: "This is real love that does not see colors, shapes or sizes. Why can't humans be like this?"

Mystery13 commented: "Animals we could all learn so much from them if only we would listen."

Peden told Newsweek it is important to spay and neuter pets in order to prevent kittens and puppies from being abandoned.

According to, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the U.S. every year. Of those 3.1 million are dogs and that 3.2 million are cats.

