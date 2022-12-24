Watch as Cockapoo Costs Owner $960 at Vet After Eating Christmas Presents

A video of a cockapoo dog, a cross between a cocker spaniel and a poodle, that ripped open its Christmas presents and overindulged in chocolate has gone viral on TikTok, receiving over 485,000 views.

A message overlaid on the clip, shared by TikTok user @thesoleman, said: "When your dog eats 96 Belgium chocolates and spends the night at the vets - costing £800 [$965]."

The video shows a trail of wrappers before the dog is seen sitting calmly while looking up at the camera. Just behind the pet appears to be a ripped-up box of Guylian chocolates, alongside torn pieces of wrapping paper.

A caption posted with the video reads: "Get a dog they said ... #cockapoo #nobed."

In a later comment, the original poster said the dog "had a heart rate of 240. He was sick [vomiting] a lot but he's ok now thankfully."

Is Chocolate Poisonous for Dogs?

Chocolate is toxic for dogs. In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, veterinarians Renee Schmid and Ahna Brutlag write, "While rarely fatal, chocolate ingestion can result in significant illness."

Chocolate is poisonous for dogs because it contains theobromine and caffeine. Both chemicals are used as a diuretic, heart stimulant and blood vessel dilator, as well as a smooth muscle relaxant. Dogs cannot metabolize theobromine and caffeine as well as humans can, which is why they're more sensitive to the effects of both, the veterinarians said.

"Although some types of chocolate are not as toxic as others, it's safer to keep your pet away from all types of chocolate," the American Veterinary Medical Association said.

According to the Pet Poison Helpline, a triple-licensed, 24-hour animal poison control service available throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, the darker the chocolate, the larger the amount of theobromine it contains.

"Baker's chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate, cocoa powder and gourmet dark chocolates are more dangerous than milk chocolate. White chocolate has very little theobromine and will not cause chocolate poisoning in pets," the help line says.

It also says that the amount ingested "makes the poison," adding that "pets that ingest a few M&Ms or 1 or 2 bites of a chocolate chip cookie are unlikely to develop chocolate poisoning." But the following amounts can be poisonous, according to the help line:

With milk chocolate, any ingestion of more than 0.5 ounces per pound of body weight may put dogs at risk for chocolate poisoning.

Ingestions of more than 0.13 ounces per pound of dark or semisweet chocolate may cause poisoning.

Almost all ingestions of baker's chocolate can result in poisoning and are considered emergencies.

Signs of Chocolate Poisoning in Dogs

Veterinarians Schmid and Brutlag said the most typical signs of chocolate poisoning in dogs are vomiting, diarrhea, increased thirst, panting or restlessness, excessive urination and a racing heart rate. In severe instances, the dog may also experience muscle tremors, seizures and heart failure.

If your dog has eaten chocolate, contact your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline to see if a poisonous amount of chocolate was consumed. If a toxic amount has been ingested, "you should have your dog examined by a veterinarian immediately. The sooner treatment begins, the better your dog's prognosis," Schmid and Brutlag write.

See the Pet Poison Helpline website for more information on what to do if your dog has eaten chocolate and may be experiencing chocolate poisoning.

The viral video has amused several users on TikTok, who were relieved that the dog was OK.

User your_novacane wrote: "I think I'd be sick if I ate 96 chocolates in one sitting too [hands-over-eyes monkey emoji]."

Get-Personal said: "This is why I always close my front room door at Christmas [crying/laughing emojis]."

User Samantha Morley852 wrote: "Bless him, he's looking very sorry for himself [emojis of eyes looking downcast and heart-shaped eyes]."

Francineekl simply posted: "[heart-shaped eyes emoji] The face [crying/laughing emojis]."

Newsweek has reached out to the original poster for comment. The video has not been independently verified.

