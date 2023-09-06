Dog Fails To Notice New Puppy Sibling in Hilarious Clip: 'Oblivious Floofy'

A social media video of a dog failing to spot his new puppy sibling, before befriending her, has delighted viewers across the internet. The viral video captured the moment when Biff the Samoyed first met his new sibling, Duckie the corgi.

Biff can be seen completely blanking his sister in the viral TikTok post, after failing to notice her in his house. Duckie then grew impatient and ran towards Biff while beckoning him to play. The unlikely duo were swiftly filmed making friends and playing with each other, tails wagging.

The video's creator jokingly calls Biff "oblivious" in the post.

How Should You Introduce Your Existing Dog to Your New Puppy?

Unfortunately, not all dogs would react as calmly to a new puppy as Biff did. The animal welfare charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says that advance planning is needed before a new dog is introduced to a household that already has a pup. This is even more prevalent in cases like the one explored in the TikTok post where the incoming pup is very small, young and energetic. The charity advises owners to take the dogs out for a walk before they get acquainted indoors, to avoid scraps over territory.

"When you first get home with your new dog, don't go indoors straight away. Instead, take both of your dogs for a walk together in an area with lots of open space where they can take their time to explore and get to know one another in their own time on more neutral ground," Battersea Dogs & Cats Home wrote on its website.

"You may have to arrange for a friend or family member to help you by walking one of the dogs, so you can give them as much space as they need to be able to relax. It's natural to be excited, but try to be as casual as possible and allow them to interact in their own time."

"Don't force them towards each other and don't pick up either dog or try to push them to say hello as this could create tension between them," the charity adds. During the walk, owners should praise any positive behaviors that the dogs exhibit.

At home, the charity says to "make sure any food and toys are out of reach and there are multiple water bowls and beds spread throughout the home to prevent any possible friction between the dogs."

A stock image of a corgi puppy. A viral video has shown viewers online how calmly a samoyed dog reacted to his new corgi puppy sibling. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to TikTok on August 13 by @BiffTheSamoyed, the post has been liked by over 1.2 million users and commented on more than 1,400 times. Tons of TikTok users have praised Biff for his poise and calm around the new puppy.

"How is your Samoyed so calm, mine is (was) a hellion lol," one user wrote.

"Okay normally I'd say don't rush first meetings but biff seems like nothing could ever bother him," another user added.

"Imagine being the little corgi, just walking through a jungle of soft white fluff," shared a different user.

